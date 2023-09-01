Irish open: Diksha fires 65, grabs Rd 1 lead

Dublin, August 31
Diksha Dagar continued her brilliant run this season with a bogey-free 7-under 65, which gave her the sole lead on Day 1 of the Irish Open in Dromoland.
The 22-year-old Rohtak golfer equalled her season’s best round. Currently fifth on the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit, Diksha is aiming to finish in the top-4, which will get her an LPGA card.
Diksha is being chased by Indian-American Gurleen Kaur, whose parents were born in India moved to the US. The 21-year-old Houston golfer shot a 6-under 66 to share the second place with Emma Grechi.
