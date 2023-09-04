Irish open: Diksha slips to T-3

Dublin, September 3
India’s Diksha Dagar overcame a rocky front-nine to stage a magnificent comeback on the back-nine for a card of 1-under 71 on the third day of the Women’s Irish Open here.
Diksha, however, slipped to tied-third as Anne Van Dam, lying second after the second round, moved up to a three-shot lead with a second straight 6-under 66.
Van Dam was in lead at 15-under, which included three birdies in the last fourth holes of the third round. Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson (67) was sole second and Alice Hewson (68) was T-3 with Diksha, four shots behind leader Van Dam.
Among the other Indians, Tvesa Malik, fighting to regain her form, produced a sensational finish with an eagle and three birdies in the last four holes in her round of 3-under 69. She rose from the cutline at T-59 to T-42. Vani Kapoor (74) was T-54 and Ridhima Dilawari (75) was 66th.
Diksha, who led after the first two rounds, had a trickier day with six birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey on her scorecard.
“It was disappointing to drop all those shots, but I am happy that I fought back well. My game is in a good shape, but I need a strong and steady final round with a fast on the final day,” said Diksha.
