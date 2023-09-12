Irish open: Shubhankar finishes 7th

Kildare (Ireland), Sept 11
India’s Shubhankar Sharma, who shared the lead at the halfway stage of the Irish Open golf to make a bid for his first DP World Tour title since 2018, ended tied-7th with a final round of 1-under 71 here.
Sharma, who opened the season with a T-7th finish in Abu Dhabi, ended T-8th at the Open in July and this is his third top-10 finish of the season. Sharma, who was 13-under after 36 holes, could not produce the magic he showed in the first 36 holes as he carded 75-71 in the final two rounds and finished the week at 11-under. Yet, the Indian ace has moved to 168th in the world. Sharma’s career-best ranking is 64th.
Sweden’s Vincent Norrman secured his second DP World Tour title in the space of 56 days as he carded a final-round 7-under 65.
