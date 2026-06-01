"Irrelevant now": Vikram Solanki dismisses late arrival factor after GT lose IPL final to RCB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki acknowledged that while the team faced a demanding schedule, he did not want to use it as an excuse for their defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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He admitted that Titans had moments where they challenged RCB, but ultimately accepted that the opposition was the better side.

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Solanki also brushed aside concerns over the Gujarat Titans arriving late in Ahmedabad due to stormy weather, stating that such factors are irrelevant after the outcome of the match.

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Stormy weather had delayed GT's arrival in Ahmedabad for the IPL final. This left them with less than 24 hours to prepare for their third IPL final, on home turf.

"The number of games in a short number of days is challenging. Of course, it is at the end of a campaign, but I'm not going to lean on that at all. We had an opportunity to challenge RCB in parts we did, but they were the better side today. I think that's as simple as it is. We could look at matters of statistics as far as what lengths were bowled and what was done, as far as the top order was concerned. Did we travel late? That's all irrelevant now," Solanki told the reporters after the match.

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Titans were scheduled to depart Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon on a charter flight after their Qualifier 2 win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

However, heavy rainfall across north-western India, particularly around Punjab, led airport authorities in Chandigarh to withhold take-off clearance, resulting in delays to several flights from the city.

RCB clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning 75* off 42 by Virat Kohli, to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB gunned down a tricky 156 runs to join five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the elite list of clubs to have won back-to-back IPL titles.

Solanki also felt that GT fell around 20-25 runs short in the final, though he praised his team's fight and determination in taking the match close. He added that while small margins could have changed the outcome, the reality was that GT were beaten by a better side on the day and extended his congratulations to RCB.

"I think we were probably 20, 25 runs short, but it was exceptional to see the fight and the hunger the guys showed to bring that game close to the finish. Had we got 25, and these are all ifs and buts, of course, the fact is that we've been beaten by a side today, and my most prevalent thought is to congratulate RCB," he added. (ANI)

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