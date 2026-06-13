New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of her former coach and Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, calling it an "irreparable loss" and sharing an emotional tribute on social media.

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In a post shared on X, Bhaker shared a series of pictures with Rana, who played a key role in shaping her shooting career during crucial phases of her development as an athlete.

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"Irreparable loss," Bhaker wrote, reflecting the shock and sorrow following the death of the decorated shooter and coach.

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Rana, one of India's most decorated shooters, passed away at the age of 49. He had recently undergone a stent procedure after experiencing chest discomfort in late May and was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed despite medical intervention.

Rana played a crucial role in shaping Manu Bhaker's growth as a shooter, guiding her through both triumphs and setbacks in a partnership that went on to produce one of Indian sport's most notable comeback narratives. Their relationship extended well beyond the shooting range, reflecting a deep personal bond built on trust and mentorship.

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"I still can't believe it," Manu told Olympics.com on Friday. "It is unbelievable news. I am struggling to process it. He was not just my coach, mentor or guide, but also a friend who understood me better than most people."

Under Rana's guidance, Manu rediscovered her confidence and belief before going on to become the first Indian, post-independence, to win two medals at a single Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

"There were times when he was strict, and there were times when he simply listened," Manu recalled. "He always wanted the best from me, even when I did not understand it at the time. Looking back now, every lesson he taught me had a purpose."

"When we started working together again, it felt like coming home," Manu said. "He knew when I was confident, when I was nervous and when I needed support. He always found a way to bring out the best in me." (ANI)

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