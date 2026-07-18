"Irreplaceable loss to cricket world": Sourav Ganguly, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, fraternity mourn Sir Garfield Sobers' passing

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah mourned the former West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers's passing on Friday.

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Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever produced, passed away at his home in Barbados aged 89.

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Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world as players, administrators and fans remembered the iconic West Indies great and extended their condolences.

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The former Indian captain and cricketer Sourav Ganguly described Sir Garfield Sobers' death as an irreplaceable loss to cricket, hailing him as one of the rarest talents whose exceptional skills set the benchmark for generations.

In a post on X, he said, "An irreplaceable loss to the cricket world .. his skills in that generation was a yardstick for many to judge there own talent .. one of the rarest ..May his soul rest in peace."

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An irreplaceable loss to the cricket world .. his skills in that generation was a yardstick for many to judge there own talent .. one of the rarest ..May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/sHJhGJ50lc — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 17, 2026

Ravi Shastri also paid tribute to Sobers, calling him the greatest cricketer of his lifetime.

"To the Greatest cricketer of my lifetime. Just watching era and contribution bar none. My hero. My inspiration. God bless your soul Sir Gary," Shastri said.

To the Greatest cricketer of my lifetime. Just watching era and contribution bar none. My hero. My inspiration. God bless your soul Sir Gary 🙏 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 17, 2026

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also paid tribute to the former West Indies cricketer, hailing him as a cricketing legend whose unparalleled achievements inspired generations, while offering condolences to his family, the people of Barbados and the global cricket fraternity, and highlighting that the ICC's Men's Cricketer of the Year award is named in his honour.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield "Garry" Sobers, a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend. His unparalleled achievements and enduring contribution to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Barbados, and the international cricket fraternity. The ICC has long recognised his legacy by naming its Men's Cricketer of the Year award after him. May his soul rest in peace," Jay Shah said.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield "Garry" Sobers, a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend. His unparalleled achievements and enduring contribution to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe. My heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/yJuTyP12dp — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 17, 2026

BCCI President Mithun Manhas also paid his tributes on Sir Garfield Sobers' passing, saying, "Forever in our hearts !! Rest in peace Sir Garfield Sobers, the Legend !!"

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia hailed Sir Garfield Sobers as a true cricketing legend whose unparalleled all-round brilliance transformed the game and inspired generations, saying cricket would be poorer without him while extending condolences to his family and the cricket fraternity.

"A TRUE LEGEND IS GONE FOREVER..CRICKET WILL BE MUCH POORER... Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, whose unparalleled all-round brilliance and extraordinary achievements transformed the game and inspired generations of cricketers. He was the embodiment and a strong pillar of Carribean Calypso cricket...My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

VVS Laxman remembered Sir Garfield Sobers as a true giant of the game whose extraordinary talent, grace and sportsmanship inspired generations, while extending his heartfelt condolences to Sobers' family and the cricketing fraternity.

In an X post, VVS Laxman said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers. A true giant of the game whose extraordinary skill, grace and sportsmanship inspired generations of cricketers around the world. His legacy will forever remain a part of cricket's rich history. Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and the entire cricketing fraternity. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield."

Mohammed Azharuddin mourned the loss of Sobers, calling him one of cricket's greatest icons whose unmatched all-round brilliance, sportsmanship and enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations.

"Cricket has lost one of its greatest ever icons. Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. His unmatched brilliance as an all-rounder, remarkable sportsmanship, and enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the global cricket fraternity. Rest in peace Gary Sobers. Your legacy will live on forever," he said.

Another Indian cricket legend, Yuvraj Singh, hailed Sir Garfield Sobers as a cricketing legend who redefined greatness with his extraordinary achievements, saying his grace, humility and enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers.

"The first man to hit six sixes in an over, Sir Garfield Sobers showed the world that there were no limits to greatness. It is difficult to put into words what he meant to the world of cricket. He did things on the field that most could only dream of, and he did it with grace, humility and joy. Every generation has looked up to him, and every generation to come will continue to do the same. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy is forever," he said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla paid tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, saying his extraordinary achievements and immense contribution to the game will continue to inspire generations, while extending condolences to his family and the cricketing fraternity.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever seen. A legendary all-rounder, his extraordinary achievements and immense contribution to cricket will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," he said in an X post.

Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, hailed Sir Garfield Sobers as cricket's most complete player, praising his exceptional all-round abilities and trailblazing achievements, while saying he was far ahead of his time and would have been the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) era.

"All-rounder shabd bahut logon ke liye use hota hai. Sir Garfield Sobers ke liye yeh shabd banaya gaya tha..Fast bowling, Spin bowling, left handed poetic batting. Ek over mein Six sixes, 365 not out, sirf 23 saal ki umar mein. Way ahead of his times. Is IPL era mein hote, toh sabse expensive player hote , bina shaq. Cricket ne apna sabse complete khiladi khoya hai. Condolences to his family and well-wishers all over the world (The word 'all-rounder' is used for many people. But this word was created for Sir Garfield Sobers... Fast bowling, spin bowling, left-handed poetic batting. Six sixes in an over, 365 not out at just 23 years of age. Way ahead of his time. If he were in this IPL era, he would have been the most expensive player, without a doubt. Cricket has lost its most complete player)," he said.

All-rounder” shabd bahut logon ke liye use hota hai. Sir Garfield Sobers ke liye yeh shabd banaya gaya tha. .Fast bowling, Spin bowling, left handed poetic batting. Ek over mein Six sixes, 365 not out, sirf 23 saal ki umar mein. Way ahead of his times. Is IPL era mein hote, toh… pic.twitter.com/M5hkU4jGx5 — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 17, 2026

Irfan Pathan paid tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers as one of the greatest cricketers and all-rounders in the game's history, thanking him for inspiring generations and mourning the loss of a true cricketing giant.

"The game has lost a true giant today. Sir Garfield Sobers wasn't just one of the greatest all-rounders; he was one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever seen. Thank you for inspiring generations. Rest in peace, Sir," he said.

Dinesh Karthik remembered Sir Garfield Sobers as a genius, trailblazer and true cricketing legend, saying the sport has lost one of its greatest icons.

"You grew up listening to what Sir Garfield Sobers could do on the field. A Genius, a trend setter and a true legend of the game. The Cricket community has lost one of its biggest jewels," he said.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop paid tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers as a generous mentor and iconic leader whose remarkable achievements elevated Barbados and West Indies cricket, saying his legacy and memories will endure forever.

"Like many others, my heart is heavy at the passing of the great Sir Garfield St Aubrun Sobers. He was always generous with his time and advice to me. He elevated Barbados and the West Indian Islands to a place of great and unprecedented standing in the world through his performance and leadership on the field. Sad he is no longer with us, but very happy that he came. We have memories of him than stand this game in good stead. RIP," he said.

Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, remembered Sir Garfield Sobers as the embodiment of cricketing greatness, saying his extraordinary talent, humility and timeless legacy will continue to inspire generations and live on in the hearts of cricket fans worldwide.

"The cricket world has lost one of its brightest gems. Sir Garry Sobers was more than a legend--he was the very definition of greatness, inspiring generations with his extraordinary talent and humility. Sir your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of cricket lovers across the globe. Rest in peace, Sir Garry Sobers. You will never be forgotten," he said.

The legendary West Indies icon leaves behind a remarkable legacy that transformed the sport across two decades, excelling with both bat and ball while setting standards of all-round excellence that remain unmatched by many.

Confirming the news, Cricket West Indies paid tribute to the cricketing great on X, writing, "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers."

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, amassing 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, including 26 centuries. With the ball, the left-arm all-rounder claimed 235 Test wickets at an average of 34.03, showcasing his rare ability to bowl left-arm fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin with equal effectiveness.

His brilliance extended beyond batting and bowling, with Sobers also earning a reputation as one of cricket's finest fielders and close-in catchers.

One of the defining moments of his illustrious career came in 1958 when he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, then the highest individual score in Test cricket. The landmark innings remained the world record for 36 years before it was surpassed in 1994.

Sobers also etched his name into cricket history in 1968 while representing Nottinghamshire, becoming the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Glamorgan spinner Malcolm Nash.

His influence extended well beyond international cricket. Sobers became the first player in Australia to complete the coveted season double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets, underlining his extraordinary versatility as an all-round cricketer.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the sport, Sobers was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975. He was later named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000, cementing his place among the game's greatest icons.

His impact on modern cricket continues through the ICC's highest individual men's honour, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, awarded annually to the best overall performer in men's international cricket across formats.

Sir Garfield Sobers' passing marks the end of an extraordinary era, but his achievements and influence will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world. (ANI)

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