'Is it that bad': Andy Murray's hilarious response to being called England's 'last hope'
This moment not only highlighted Murray's wit but also gently reminded everyone of the ongoing friendly rivalry between England and Scotland, especially in sports
Former British tennis player and coach Andy Murray had a hilarious reaction when he was referred to as England's "last hope" during an interview, despite the fact that he is Scottish.
When asked if he felt pressure being seen as the "last hope for England" in a tournament, Murray paused, looked confused, and then quipped, "Is it that bad?"
His deadpan delivery left the room laughing, showing his trademark dry humour.
