Home / Sports /  'Is it that bad': Andy Murray's hilarious response to being called England's 'last hope'

 'Is it that bad': Andy Murray's hilarious response to being called England's 'last hope'

This moment not only highlighted Murray's wit but also gently reminded everyone of the ongoing friendly rivalry between England and Scotland, especially in sports
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 AM May 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Andy Murray. File photo
Former British tennis player and coach Andy Murray had a hilarious reaction when he was referred to as England's "last hope" during an interview, despite the fact that he is Scottish.

When asked if he felt pressure being seen as the "last hope for England" in a tournament, Murray paused, looked confused, and then quipped, "Is it that bad?"

His deadpan delivery left the room laughing, showing his trademark dry humour.

View this post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

