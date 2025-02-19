New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Former spinner Sarandeep Singh has voiced his concern over team management's apparent preference for KL Rahul as a regular wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant in the ODI fold ahead of India's Champions Trophy opening clash against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai.

During the build-up to the marquee event, Rahul kept India's wickets ahead of Pant in the three ODIs against England. India swept the series with 3-0 scoreline and Rahul operated in Pant's spot in the batting order and behind the stumps.

Besides his quick-fire 40 from 29 deliveries in the third ODI, Rahul's contribution with the bat was limited. A couple of errors behind the stumps brought him into the line of criticism from the fans.

Advertisement

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had termed Rahul as India's "number one wicketkeeper" choice after the conclusion of the series in Ahmedabad.

Sarandeep didn't mince words and said he doesn't see Rahul in India's XI if he is featured solely as a batter.

Advertisement

"If you are going to an ICC event with a regular wicketkeeper like Rishabh Pant, who is a remarkable batter and gives you a left-handed option in the middle order, so if a regular wicketkeeper like him sits out, it is hard to understand the decision," Sarandeep told ANI.

"KL Rahul is not a proper wicketkeeper. He is a batter who is given the duty to keep the wickets. He is playing because he is featuring as a wicketkeeper. If he solely comes in as a batter, there is no place for him in the batting order. You need to play a proper wicketkeeper in big tournaments because even if one catch is dropped, the match can slip away from your hands," he added.

Apart from the wicketkeeping department, India's pace attack is a cause of concern for Sarandeep. With India bereft of A-lister Jasprit Bumrah, young Harshit Rana and experienced Mohammed Shami spearheaded the pace attack for the first two ODIs against England.

Harshit picked up wickets but conceded runs while Shami struggled to scythe scalps despite his perfect seam position. Arshdeep Singh returned in place of Shami for the third ODI and returned with figures of 5/30 in his five-over spell.

Amid Arshdeep's lack of opportunity, Sarandeep feels Harshit spilling away runs could be a sign of worry for India in the ongoing Champions Trophy, especially against the top sides. He also believes Shami's wicket-taking capacity could determine India's chances of lifting the trophy in Dubai.

"India's batting performance against England in the ODI series was remarkable. But there are questions about India's pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, you haven't picked Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami has recently returned to international cricket after a long break," he said.

"Harshit Rana played and conceded a lot of runs. He picked up a couple of wickets but leaked too many runs. Against top teams, you can't give away too many runs. Arshdeep wasn't given a chance. If India wants to win the tournament, then it is important for Shami to take wickets," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)