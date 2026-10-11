ISCL unveils season 2 jerseys ahead of 127-match tournament

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) unveiled the jerseys for its second season at a launch event in New Delhi on Saturday, bringing together representatives from the sporting and entertainment industries ahead of a 127-match tournament scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, according to a press release.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina attended the event as the chief guest. Actors Karishma Sharma and Shefali Bagga were also among the personalities featured at the launch.

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The event marked a key milestone ahead of ISCL Season 2, scheduled to run from November 25 to December 30, 2026. The league aims to strengthen the visibility of softball cricket and provide a platform for players, teams, sponsors and sports enthusiasts.

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The league's leadership includes founder Gangadhar Raju, chairman of the ISCL Board B. H. Anil Kumar and vice-chairman Sanjeev Singh. Team owners representing Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh were also associated with the launch.

Gangadhar Raju, Founder and President of the Softball Cricket Foundation, said ISCL Season 2 aims to expand softball cricket's reach, create opportunities for players and build an inclusive, professionally organised league, with 127 matches planned this season.

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“The launch of ISCL Season 2 marks an important milestone in our journey to build a strong and inclusive platform for softball cricket in India. With 127 matches planned this season, our vision is to expand the sport’s reach, create opportunities for players and bring together teams, partners and audiences from across the country. We are committed to developing ISCL into a professionally organised sporting league that combines sporting excellence with wider audience engagement. We look forward to an exciting season ahead,” he said.

The league aims to develop a nationwide sporting platform through organised competition, team participation and partnerships with brands and other stakeholders.

Suresh Raina, who attended the launch as chief guest, emphasised the potential of sports to encourage young talent and widen participation.

“Sport has the power to bring people together, inspire young talent and create opportunities beyond the playing field. It is encouraging to see initiatives such as the Indian Softball Cricket League working towards expanding the sporting landscape in India. I hope ISCL Season 2 provides players with a platform to showcase their abilities, encourages greater participation in the sport and inspires more young people to pursue their sporting dreams. I wish the league and all participating teams the very best for the upcoming season,” he said.

ISCL Season 2 is scheduled to feature 127 matches in Bengaluru between November 25 and December 30. The league aims to attract a wider audience and strengthen the position of softball cricket within India's evolving sporting landscape.

The tournament is expected to bring together participating teams, players and stakeholders as the league continues its efforts to build a professionally organised competition with broader national visibility. (ANI)

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