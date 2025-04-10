DT
Isha Ambani, Louise Bawden join FIVB Board of Administration

ANI
Updated At : 07:51 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced the appointment of Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden to its Board of Administration for the 2024-2028 Olympic cycle, bringing fresh perspectives, business acumen, and athlete representation to the organisation's highest levels.

Both Ambani and Bawden have been appointed under FIVB Constitution Article 2.4.1.5, which allows the FIVB President to select up to four additional board members across distinct categories. This ensures a breadth of perspectives and deepens the Board's diversity and inclusivity, according to the International Volleyball Federation press release.

Isha Ambani joins the FIVB Board as the appointed member representing the gender-in-minority category. A dynamic leader in the business world, Ambani is part of the executive leadership at Reliance Industries Limited and plays a key role across several group companies and others, including Reliance Retail. There, she has spearheaded the company's expansive growth, driving major digital and e-commerce initiatives.

Furthermore, Ambani heads the company's Diversity and Inclusion programme, championing initiatives that empower women in the workplace. Her unique perspective, blending business leadership with a strong focus on inclusion and innovation, will be a valuable asset to the FIVB Board.

Meanwhile, Louise Bawden, a three-time Olympian and the President of the FIVB Athletes' Commission was chosen by her fellow commission members to join the FIVB Board. A dual Olympian in both indoor and beach volleyball, Bawden has served on the Athletes' Commission since 2021 and was elected President in 2024 for a four-year term. Her deep commitment to championing athletes' voices, combined with her elite sporting experience, brings invaluable insight to the Board. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

