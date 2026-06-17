Ishan Kishan becomes 4th-fastest to 1,000 runs in ODIs for India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan completed 1,000 runs in ODIs, becoming the fourth fastest from Men in Blue to reach the milestone.

Advertisement

Kishan achieved this milestone during the second ODI against Afghanistan, scoring 125 in just 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 158.

Advertisement

This has been Kishan's return series in ODIs. After a quickfire 34 in the first ODI, he has made it count by reaching his second ODI ton.

Advertisement

In 29 matches and 26 innings, Ishan has made 1,092 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of over 107, with two centuries and seven fifties and best score of 210*.

He is the fourth-fastest to reach 1,000 runs for India in terms of innings, with Shubman Gill (19 innings) being the fastest. At the second spot are Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (25 innings) and the third spot is with Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Shreyas Iyer (25 innings).

Advertisement

He has also reached the 1,000 run mark in 966 balls, becoming the fifth fastest Indian to reach the milestone, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (857 balls) being the fastest.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helping India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)