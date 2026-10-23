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Home / Sports / Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I against New Zealand with adductor strain

Ishan Kishan ruled out of second T20I against New Zealand with adductor strain

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Christchurch [New Zealand], October 23 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday.

The second T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

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The BCCI shared an update on X, stating, "Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

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The 28-year-old Kishan sustained the injury during India's opening T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday. The left-handed batter came in at No. 5 during India's chase of 226 but managed just one run before being dismissed by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second T20I, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had indicated that Kishan was unlikely to feature in the match due to a groin niggle.

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"Ishan has a slight groin niggle. I feel tomorrow's match is also unlikely [for him to feature]," Kotak said.

Kishan has scored 1,955 runs in 67 T20Is at an average of 31.03 and a strike rate of 148.55. He is also part of India's squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after securing a four-wicket victory in the opener.

Sanju Samson laid the foundation for the chase with a fluent 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir produced an explosive unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries to guide India home with two balls to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed 42 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries as New Zealand posted 225/4, their highest total in home T20Is.

India's tour of New Zealand features five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and two Test matches. (ANI)

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