Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Jharkhand clinched their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, defeating Haryana by 69 runs. Led by a historic ton from captain Ishan Kishan, Jharkhand posted a massive 262/3, the highest-ever total in a T20 tournament final, before their bowlers clinically dismantled the Haryana chase.

After being put in to bat by Haryana captain Ankit Kumar, Jharkhand received an early jolt as Anshul Kamboj removed Virat Singh in the very first over. However, it was the partnership between Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra that redefined the match.

Kishan, who last featured in an international match back in November 2023, sent a loud message to national selectors and blazed his way to a 45-ball century, finishing with 101 runs. He hit the Haryana bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting 10 sixes and six fours. He was ably supported by Kushagra, who smashed a quickfire 81 off 38 balls.

With the century, Kishan became only the second batter to score a century in a SMAT final, after Punjab's Amolpreet Singh (113 against Baroda at Mohali in SMAT 2023-24), and the first captain to achieve the feat. He also set the record for the most sixes by a batter in an SMAT final innings.

A late-innings flourish by Anukul Roy (40 off 20) and Robin Minz (31* off 14) pushed Jharkhand to a record-breaking 262/3. For Haryana, the tournament's leading wicket-taker Anshul Kamboj struggled to contain the flow of runs, conceding 51 runs in four overs.

Chasing a target of 264, Haryana needed a perfect start. Instead, they faced a nightmare opening as Vikash Singh struck twice in the very first over, dismissing captain Ankit Kumar and Ashish Siwach for ducks.

Yashvardhan Dalal provided a glimmer of hope, playing a sensational lone hand. Dalal reached his fifty in just 19 balls, eventually falling for 53 off 22 deliveries. Nishant Sindhu chipped in with 31, but the scoreboard pressure was too much to handle for the Haryana batters.

Jharkhand bowler Anukul Roy turned the tide completely with a double-strike in the 10th over, removing both set batters. Haryana's middle and lower order collapsed thereafter, with Jharkhand's Sushant Mishra and Bal Krishna picking up crucial wickets to wrap up the tail. Haryana was eventually restricted to 193, falling short by 69 runs.

This victory marks the first time Jharkhand has ever lifted the premier domestic T20 trophy, joining the elite list of Indian domestic champions. For Ishan Kishan, the century was his fifth in SMAT history, equaling the record for the most hundreds in the tournament and cementing his status as one of the most explosive white-ball players in the country. (ANI)

