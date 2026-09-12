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Home / Sports / Isharani Baruah enters final; Tanvi, Prannoy bows out in semis of Vietnam Open

Isharani Baruah enters final; Tanvi, Prannoy bows out in semis of Vietnam Open

Baruah, seeded third, beat sixth seed Ramraj 21-10 21-18 in 39 minutes in the first semifinal

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PTI
Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Updated At : 11:19 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Top seed Tanvi Sharma’s campaign was cut short by unseeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand. She fought tooth and nail before bowing out 19-21 20-22 in 41 minutes in the other women’s singles semifinal. Photo: iStock
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Rising Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah defeated compatriot Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj in straight games to enter the women’s singles final of the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament here on Saturday.

Baruah, seeded third, beat sixth seed Ramraj 21-10 21-18 in 39 minutes in the first semifinal.

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However, top seed Tanvi Sharma’s campaign was cut short by unseeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand. She fought tooth and nail before bowing out 19-21 20-22 in 41 minutes in the other women’s singles semifinal.

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Former world no.1 and third seed here, HS Prannoy struggled against top seed Jia Heng Teh of Singapore, losing easily 13-21 8-21 in just 34 minutes in the men’s singles semifinal.

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