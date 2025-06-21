Ishwar Pandey believes Jasprit Bumrah can play all five Tests in England

By Shaurya Dutt

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Rewa Jaguars head coach Ishwar Pandey believes that right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will play all five Test matches of the series against England in the ongoing tour.

During the announcement of India's squad for the upcoming Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Bumrah was advised not to contest in consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in the back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Speaking to ANI about Bumrah, Ishwar Pandey said, "He has said that. But how his body reacts in the game. There are 5 test matches. There will be more workload. But I think he will play all the test matches. He has said that. But I think he will play all the test matches."

Earlier on June 17, Bumrah said that before Rohit and Virat retired, he discussed his workload with the BCCI, considering his physical condition and the demands of a five-Test series.

He consulted with his support team and surgeon, leading to a decision to manage his workload more strategically.

"Before Rohit and Virat retired, during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI. I had discussed my workloads going forward in a five-Test match series. I've spoken to the people who have managed my back, I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. So I did speak to him and then we concluded that I have to be a little smarter," the fast bowler said while speaking on Sky Sports Cricket.

"But yeah, captaincy meant a lot. I had worked very hard for it. But unfortunately, sometimes you have to look after the bigger picture. I love cricket more than captaincy. So I want to contribute more as a cricketer and to the Indian team as a player. Ambitions are there, but that's how it is, but I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role," the 31-year-old player added.

Bumrah is currently participating in the ongoing Leeds Test at Headingley, which will take place from June 20 to 24.

In his previous assignments in England, Bumrah boasted 37 scalps in nine appearances at 26.27 while maintaining an economy of 2.72 and striking at 57.8. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)