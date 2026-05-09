New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Legendary NBA player and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas believes India's basketball future is "very bright" as the Hall of Famer prepares to headline the second edition of BUDX NBA House at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on May 9 and 10.

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Thomas, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, arrived in India alongside four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the immersive fan festival that celebrates the intersection of basketball, music, fashion and culture.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of the event, Thomas expressed excitement about engaging directly with Indian fans and young players through the unique format of BUDX NBA House.

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"I am excited to be a coach, looking forward to coaching at the game, coaching the celebrities and hoping everyone can have fun and enjoy the music and the culture," Thomas said.

The former Detroit Pistons icon, who won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, said he was encouraged by the growth of basketball infrastructure and participation among Indian youngsters.

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"The most impressive thing right now is that at the grade school and high school level, they already have gymnasiums, they already are playing outside on the court. So you have a lot of interest in sports. From a coaching standpoint, we would try to teach some of the fundamentals of the game. The do's and the don'ts and how you can improve your game and how you can become a better teammate," he said.

Thomas also backed India to eventually produce elite-level basketball talent capable of making an impact globally, pointing to the country's growing player base and enthusiasm for the sport.

"The future of India in Basketball is very bright. You have a lot of young people now playing the game. You have a lot of young people following the game, and it is just a matter of time until someone breaks through because the sheer amount of people that you have and the talent is already here, budding and growing. It's just a matter of time for one or two breakthroughs," Thomas added.

BUDX NBA House 2026 will feature celebrity games, live entertainment, BUDX Masterclasses, streetwear showcases and fan engagement activities aimed at connecting basketball with youth culture in India.

The NBA's continued push in India reflects the league's long-term commitment to expanding the sport's footprint in the country through on-ground experiences and grassroots engagement. Thomas underlined basketball's wider social impact, saying the sport has the power to unite people across cultures and generations while teaching values such as teamwork and discipline.

He added that bringing basketball to India can create opportunities for young people and foster stronger communities through sport. (ANI)

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