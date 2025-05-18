ISL 2024-25: Debutants who have stolen spotlight with standout performances

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Every Indian Super League (ISL) season brings a wave of emerging talent, and the 2024-25 campaign was no different. From marquee signings like Jamie Maclaren to unexpected breakout stars such as Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose performances lit up the league, this season's debutants truly made their mark, as per the official website of ISL.

Whether it was promising youngsters rising through the ranks of their boyhood clubs or smart additions like Edgar Mendez, who quickly proved their worth, new faces lit up the season.

With the season now behind us, it's time to spotlight the debutants who left a lasting impression.

Settling into a star-studded squad isn't always straightforward, as Australian forward Jamie Maclaren found out. Despite his high-profile reputation and proven goal-scoring record, Maclaren needed time to adjust to the dynamics and style of play under Mohun Bagan Super Giant's (MBSG) system.

However, as the season unfolded, he proved his quality, finishing with 12 goals and two assists. Most importantly, it was his decisive goal that secured the ISL Cup title for the Mariners, etching his name into the club's history and proving his worth as a key signing.

Few would have predicted the outstanding impact of Alaaeddine Ajaraie at the start of the season--not even his own teammates. The Moroccan forward quickly adapted, excelling in both direct and transitional phases of play. He imposed himself in tight spaces and proved deadly when chances came his way, becoming NorthEast United FC's (NEUFC) true x-factor.

His remarkable tally of 30 goal contributions--23 goals and 7 assists in just 25 appearances, including seven braces--made it a season to remember. Dominating in his debut year, Ajaraie earned both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. Now signed on for another term, Juan Pedro Benali clearly has a star in his ranks.

Akash Mishra missed the entire season due to injury, and with Sahil Panwar struggling with fitness and form, Nathan Rodrigues seized the opportunity for Mumbai City FC with open arms. Making his debut against Bengaluru FC (BFC), Rodrigues impressed not only with his defensive solidity and contribution to clean sheets but also with his attacking flair, carrying the ball forward and registering three goals and an assist.

A pacey and technically gifted left-back, Rodrigues combined creativity with a genuine goal threat, quickly establishing himself as a key player.

The arrival of Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz was hailed as a major boost for Bengaluru FC as they sought to revive their campaign under Gerard Zaragoza. However, it was perhaps Spanish striker Edgar Mendez who truly won over the BFC faithful in his debut season.

His burgeoning partnership with Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams proved crucial. In his first campaign with the Blues, Mendez scored nine goals and provided four assists, playing a vital role in driving the team's attacking momentum throughout the season.

Jesus Jimenez faced the daunting task of replacing Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos but managed the challenge well despite the Kerala Blasters FC's overall inconsistency. Jimenez started the season in fine form, scoring in nine of the opening 12 games.

Though injuries interrupted his momentum, he still finished with a respectable 11 goals and one assist in 18 appearances during his debut ISL season.

Bengaluru FC academy graduate Vinith Venkatesh showed glimpses of immense potential with a breakthrough season in midfield. Across 19 appearances, the 19-year-old contributed a goal and two assists at pivotal moments.

Venkatesh impressed with his composure, vision, and precise distribution, while his quality delivery on set pieces and crosses added an extra dimension to BFC's attack. It's clear the club has another rising talent ready to shine in the years ahead.

Playing in his first season in the Indian Super League, Mayakkannan proved to be a valuable addition for NEUFC. The central midfielder displayed impressive composure on the ball and complemented the experienced Mohammed Ali Bemammer in the middle of the park.

The 27-year-old featured in 24 matches over the course of the season, recording 105 ball recoveries, 23 interceptions, 15 chances created, and one assist, highlighting his all-round contribution to the team's engine room.

Notable mentions are Andrei Alba (Hyderabad FC), David Lalhlansanga (East Bengal FC), and Mirjalol Kasimov (Mohammedan SC). (ANI)

