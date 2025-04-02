ISL 2024-25, SF 1: Key battles to watch out for in Bengaluru FC vs. FC Goa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 season approaches its climax, the first semi-final showdown between FC Goa (FCG) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take place in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Blues come off a dominant 5-0 win that saw them eliminate the previous ISL Cup winners, Mumbai City FC. FC Goa, on the other hand, will take the field for the first time since their loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final fixture of the league phase, according to the ISL website.

Having missed out on the League Shield, the Gaurs will now set their sights on the ISL Cup, beginning with a strong showing against Bengaluru FC.

This duel is expected to not only influence the game's outcome but also highlight the contrasting styles of both sides. Rahul Bheke must rely on his defensive intelligence to contain Iker Guarrotxena's attacking flair, while the Spanish forward will aim to exploit any weaknesses in Bheke's positioning or decision-making.

Bheke has been a rock at the back for Bengaluru FC, boasting an 86% pass accuracy over 2,070 minutes this season. His composure on the ball helps in building attacks from the back, while his aerial strength makes him a threat in set-piece situations, having already scored three goals this season. Defensively, he has won a majority of his tackles and made 24 interceptions, showcasing his ability to read the game effectively.

Guarrotxena has been a constant attacking threat for the Gaurs. With seven goals from 50 shots, he has proven his finishing ability, while his three assists highlight his playmaking skills. His 77% pass accuracy and 656 touches in attacking areas underline his influence in the final third. His ability to operate in tight spaces and win duels makes him a difficult player to contain, setting up an intriguing battle with Bheke.

The key battle between Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will revolve around their contrasting roles on the pitch. Jhingan's primary objective will be to stifle Chhetri's attacking runs and deny him space to unleash his goal-scoring prowess. Meanwhile, Chhetri will look to exploit any defensive lapses, using his experience and technical ability to create scoring opportunities.

Jhingan has been a cornerstone of FC Goa's defense this season. Featuring in 18 matches and accumulating 1,559 minutes, he has demonstrated endurance and consistency. His strong tackling, aerial ability, and leadership make him a key figure in Goa's backline.

On the other side, Bengaluru FC's talisman Sunil Chhetri continues to defy age at 40, having scored 13 goals this season. His shot conversion rate remains impressive, emphasizing his clinical finishing skills. Additionally, with two assists and 26 chances created, he contributes beyond just scoring, linking up plays effectively. Chhetri's intelligent positioning and ability to time his runs make him a constant threat, especially in tight spaces. Jhingan will need to stay alert for the entire 90 minutes to keep him quiet.

Aakash Sangwan's defensive solidity meets Ryan Williams' attacking flair. This battle will not only be about who shines individually, but also play a crucial role in dictating the tempo of the game. Williams had a terrific performance against the Islanders in the Knockouts, and Sangwan will have his work cut out to restrict the Bengaluru FC winger.

However, Williams' influence is not limited to scoring--he has also registered four assists and created 31 chances, highlighting his playmaking abilities. Sangwan will need to rely on his defensive acumen to contain Williams' pace and creativity on the wing.

Williams' passing accuracy stands at 74%, with 280 successful passes, making him an integral part of Bengaluru FC's attacking buildup. His defensive work should not be overlooked either--he has won several tackles and made 72 recoveries, emphasizing his dual role as an attacker and a responsible team player. (ANI)

