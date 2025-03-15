ISL 2024-25: Top home performers from the league stage

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has consistently proven itself to be a source of captivating football action, and the current season is certainly maintaining that high standard. A particular highlight this season has been the strength displayed by several teams on their home turf, as per the official website of ISL.

Five teams, in particular, have truly distinguished themselves with remarkably dominant performances in front of their supporters, creating an electric atmosphere. They have managed to consistently harness the energy of their home crowds to their advantage, securing crucial victories and showcasing their skills. What makes their accomplishments especially noteworthy is the consistency with which they brought their A-game whenever they stepped onto the pitch in front of their supporters.

Leading the charge in home performances this season with 11 home wins is Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), boasting a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned leadership. The Mariners lifted their home ground game to another level this season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium.

Their attacking style of play has not only yielded goals but has also captivated fans with entertaining football. Stars like Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Greg Stewart have been instrumental, regularly finding the back of the net and assisting fellow teammates. Their home record stands out, earning 34 points with a remarkable 20-goal difference.

Close behind MBSG is FC Goa, who have turned the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a fortress. This season, they've mastered the art of playing under pressure, and their home games have become a difficult outing for any visiting team, with a resilient defence led by Sandesh Jhingan and Odei Onaindia. FC Goa have limited their opponents' chances while being clinical in attack. The consistency of their home performances, highlighted by 11 wins and 26 points, saw them finish second and secure a direct semi-final spot, all thanks to the passionate support of their local fans.

Another team making waves at home this season is Jamshedpur FC. Their home matches have had a drastic change in terms of the football they played this season, where fans have witnessed some extraordinary displays. Players like Javier Hernandez, Javi Siverio and Jordan Murray have delivered while young talents like Mohammed Sanan, Nikhil Barla and others have dazzled with their skills. Head coach Khalid Jamil has been lauded for his strategic brilliance, making astute substitutions to gain control of the game and keep his players fresh. This season, Jamshedpur FC have emerged as one of the most formidable teams to play against away from home, with the Men of Steel recording eight home wins and 25 points, knowing they can rely on home support to lift them in critical moments.

Bengaluru FC are placed fourth, whose vibrant atmosphere at Sree Kanteerava Stadium has played a crucial role in their success this season. The team has thrived on the energy generated by their fans, and this season has seen them rack up a string of impressive performances compared to last year's slump at home where they couldn't qualify for the playoffs.

With different players stepping up at crucial moments, the team's chemistry on the pitch has been palpable. Their tactical discipline and commitment have made them hard to beat, resulting in a string of seven home victories that resulted in 23 home points, bolstering their standings in the league.

Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC have displayed a strong performance at home once again this season, although they couldn't make it to the playoffs, missing out by a whisker.

They stuck true to their playing style, largely influenced by Lobera, which has continued to bring them results. Their penchant for quick transitions and relentless attacking earned them big results at home this season. With key contributions from players like Hugo Boumous and Diego Mauricio, the team managed to secure clutch victories, winning four games at home and earning 18 points, reinforcing their home ground as a place where opponents must tread carefully.

While their home performances were underwhelming this season, Kerala Blasters FC still had moments of resurgence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They won only five of their 12 home matches, and this inconsistency played a significant role in them missing out on the playoffs. However, under interim head coach TG Purushothaman, the Blasters improved notably at home in the latter half of the season.

Since the turn of the year, Kerala Blasters FC played five home games, losing just once while winning two. A draw against Jamshedpur FC in their penultimate home fixture ultimately cost them a playoff spot, but they finished the season strongly by defeating Mumbai City FC in their final home game. This victory brought some solace to their dedicated fan base despite an otherwise disappointing season. (ANI)

