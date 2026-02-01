DT
ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC set for high-stakes clash on Friday

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC set for high-stakes clash on Friday

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): The floodlights at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium are ready to shine this Friday as Bengaluru FC hosts Punjab FC in a high-stakes ISL encounter. The visiting "Shers" arrive for their second consecutive away fixture, looking to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC.

Meanwhile, the Blues enter their third match of the campaign, determined to find a clinical edge following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against NorthEast United. An intense battle awaits, where both sides will be eyeing the W, according to a press release from Bengaluru FC.

Tactical intrigue defines this matchup as both clubs integrate key summer signings. For the hosts, Braian Sanchez has quickly become a fan favourite, with his vision in midfield proving vital to the Blues' build-up. On the flank, the explosive pace of Ashique Kuruniyan remains a primary weapon designed to pin defenders back, while the technical quality of Sirojiddin Kuziev remains a potent wildcard.

Punjab FC counters with the skilful Dani Ramirez dictating the tempo and the physically imposing Effiong Nsungusi leading the line. Strengthening the Shers' defence is Brazilian veteran Pablo Santos, whose leadership will be crucial in neutralising the Blues' creative threats.

Central to this battle is the performance of the midfield anchors. Bengaluru's Fanai, who has been instrumental in the opening weeks, is relishing his tactical responsibilities. "I enjoy playing in this position. My role is very important as I need to link the defence and the attack and control the tempo of the game," Fanai noted. "I really appreciate the coach for trusting me with game time so far, and I want to give my best for the team."

This sentiment is echoed by Head Coach Renedy Singh, who demands a relentless work rate regardless of the opposition's stature. "It doesn't make a difference to me what the team looks like on paper," Renedy emphasised. "I want my players to play as if tomorrow is the last match and fight for every single ball on the field, in both defence and attack."

As both teams eye a climb up the table, Friday's showdown at the Fortress will be a definitive test of grit and chemistry. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

