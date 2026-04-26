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Home / Sports / ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw

ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw

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ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Mohammedan Sporting Club came from behind twice and secured a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

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The result means Mohammedan pick up their third consecutive point, taking their tally to three from ten matches. However, they remain at the bottom of the table. SC Delhi, meanwhile, moved to 10th place with nine points from as many matches, according to a release.

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Sporting Club Delhi began on the front foot, dominating possession and pushing Mohammedan deep into their own half in the early exchanges. Their pressure paid off in the 17th minute when Mohammed Aimen drew a foul inside the penalty area by Mohammedan keeper Padam Chhetri, and Matija Babovic stepped up to calmly convert from the spot and give the hosts the lead.

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The home side continued to control proceedings, with Aimen and Augustine Lalrochana orchestrating attacks, while Mohammedan struggled to build momentum going forward. However, the visitors gradually grew into the contest after the drinks break, showing greater composure in possession.

Their improvement was rewarded in the 40th minute with a moment of sharp awareness from forward Thokchom Adison Singh. A long-lofted ball from Makan Chothe caught the defence off guard, and as goalkeeper Nora Fernandes rushed out to clear, Adison calmly took the ball past him before finishing emphatically into an open net to restore parity.

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The second half saw a more balanced contest, with Mohammedan showing greater intent in attack. However, it was Sporting Delhi who regained the lead in the 52nd minute. A shot from Lalrochana was parried by Padam Chettri, but it was inside the box and took a rebound of SC Delhi Joseph Sunny to fall kindly for Babovic, who reacted quickest to slot home his second goal of the evening.

Undeterred, Mohammedan continued to press and was rewarded again in the 65th minute. From a short corner, a cross was delivered by Lalngaihsaka from the right, Hira Mondal found himself unmarked at the far post and powered a header into the top corner to level the scores once more.

The final quarter of the match saw both sides push for a winner, with chances at either end. Mohammedan came close through Lalthankima, whose effort was brilliantly saved by Fernandes, while Sporting Delhi threatened via Sourav K and Rafael Ribeiro, both denied by Padam Chettri.

Despite sustained attacking intent from both teams in the closing stages, neither side could find the decisive goal, as defensive resilience and goalkeeping at both ends ensured the points were shared. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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