ISL 2025-26 season likely to kick off in December as AIFF, FSDL submit proposal to SC

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): After weeks of uncertainty, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is now set to begin in December 2025, according to a joint proposal submitted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the ISL's commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to the Supreme Court of India on August 28, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

The development brings much-needed clarity after the league's future was thrown into doubt. On July 11, FSDL had put the upcoming season on hold as the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) will be expiring in December 2025, and there was no clarity on its future. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the parties to avoid any contract extension talks until the AIFF constitution is cleared up. There was an impasse.

However, on August 22, the Court instructed AIFF and FSDL to meet and submit a roadmap for the league's future. The discussions took place in Bengaluru on August 25, resulting in a proposal that outlines two key decisions.

Advertisement

AIFF and FSDL have agreed to conduct an open and transparent tender to select a commercial partner for running the ISL, with the process managed by an independent professional firm. It should be completed by October 15, following which, with AFC approval, the ISL 2025-26 season will begin in December.

Significantly, FSDL has agreed to waive its right of first negotiation and right to match the winning bid. This will also make NOC for the conduct of this tender.

Advertisement

This opens the possibility of a new player entering the Indian football ecosystem if FSDL either chooses not to bid or is outbid during the tender process.

FSDL, backed by Reliance, has been the driving force behind the ISL for a decade, transforming it from a two-month quasi-exhibition tournament into India's top-tier football league.

To ensure players remain match-fit and engaged, it has also been proposed to start the season with the Super Cup or a similar domestic competition under AIFF's direct control before the ISL begins.

While the Durand Cup was held recently, several ISL teams skipped the Army-organised tournament. The Super Cup would therefore provide clubs with a clear competitive window ahead of the ISL's eventual kick-off.

If approved, Indian football fans can expect the 2025-26 ISL season to get underway in December. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)