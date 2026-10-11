DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC stun SC Delhi with dramatic 3-2 victory

ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC stun SC Delhi with dramatic 3-2 victory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:31 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): Bengaluru FC began their 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with Menno Koch scoring an 89th-minute winner.

Bengaluru FC started on the front foot, pressing high and using the pace of their wide players, Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan, to trouble the SC Delhi defence. Their attacking intent paid off in the 22nd minute when debutant Borja Martínez opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom-left corner after being set up by Williams, according to a press release.

Advertisement

SC Delhi responded almost immediately, refusing to let the early setback disrupt their momentum. Young midfielder Hnamte played a key role in the equaliser, creating the opportunity for Rodriguinho to score with a right-footed finish from close range in the 26th minute. The forward continued his impressive scoring form to bring SC Delhi level.

Advertisement

The visitors then took the lead in the 32nd minute. Juan Pena used his pace to break into the box before delivering a dangerous cross that Bengaluru FC defender Menno Koch inadvertently turned into his own net, giving SC Delhi a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

Bengaluru FC eventually found their breakthrough in the 75th minute, with Martínez scoring his second goal of the evening. The Spaniard produced another composed left-footed finish from the left side of the box, directing the ball into the centre of the goal after being assisted by Mihailo Perovic to make it 2-2.

Advertisement

Buoyed by the equaliser, Bengaluru FC continued to push for all three points. The introduction of young midfielder Soham Varshneya proved influential, with the substitute injecting fresh energy into the attack and creating further opportunities for the hosts.

The decisive moment arrived in the 89th minute when Varshneya delivered a cross into the box, finding Koch, who rose to head the ball home and complete Bengaluru FC's comeback. The goal marked a moment of redemption for the debutant defender, who had earlier scored an own goal in the first half.

While SC Delhi will take positives from a competitive performance and their ability to challenge the hosts throughout the contest, Bengaluru FC's persistence proved decisive as they secured all three points in a dramatic season opener. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts