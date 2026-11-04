ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers seek home response against unbeaten NorthEast United

Margao (Goa) [India], November 4 (ANI): Churchill Brothers SC will play host to NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, opening Gameweek 5 of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season. The top-flight newcomers will look to steady their campaign after suffering back-to-back defeats, while the undefeated visitors arrive in Goa aiming to build on their momentum and push for the summit of the table.

Churchill Brothers made an impressive start to their ISL campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC, but have since suffered a 0-4 defeat to East Bengal FC and a 2-3 loss to Punjab FC. Despite conceding seven goals across those two outings, the Red Machines have shown attacking promise through Sebastián Gutiérrez, who has scored three times in as many appearances, according to a press release from ISL.

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However, defensive errors have proved costly. Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou acknowledged that individual mistakes have hurt his side and hopes his players can respond in front of their home supporters. “I hope we are able to make fewer mistakes in the next game, and we give the happiness and the smiles back to our fans and our management,” Dimitriou said.

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The Churchill coach is also aware of the challenge awaiting his side, with NorthEast arriving unbeaten and having collected eight points from four matches. Assessing the Highlanders, Dimitriou described them as “a very good opponent, and a very hard team”. His side will need greater defensive discipline against a team that has scored six goals so far this season.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have been one of the standout teams of the early campaign. Sitting second in the standings after four matches, the Highlanders are coming off a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, where a 93rd-minute equaliser denied them all three points. Driven by Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie and winger Jithin MS, Juan Benali's side have combined attacking threat with defensive resilience, conceding just twice so far in the league.

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Head coach Benali, however, is wary of the threat Churchill can pose. The Spaniard highlighted the hosts' pressing, intensity and set-piece threat, while also defending their performance in the 0-4 defeat to East Bengal. “We know Churchill Brothers is a team who press you all the time, who doesn't let you play and when they get the ball, it's a very good team. They have good players, they look to hurt, good in set pieces, it's a competitive team,” Benali said.

This fixture marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in the modern league era. Their only previous encounter took place in the 2023 Super Cup in Kozhikode, a chaotic nine-goal thriller where NorthEast United secured a memorable 6-3 victory.

The match kicks off at 5:00 PM IST on Thursday, November 5, in Fatorda. (ANI)

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