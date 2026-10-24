ISL 2026-27: Confident Punjab FC face Churchill Brothers in their first away game

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 24 (ANI): Riding high on an unbeaten start to their campaign, Punjab FC will aim to secure their first away victory of the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season when they face newcomers Churchill Brothers SC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, here on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

Punjab FC are currently in fourth place in the table with four points from two matches, while Churchill Brothers are seventh with three points from the same number of matches.

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Both of Punjab FC’s matches this season have been decided in the dying minutes of the contest. In their season opener against Odisha FC, veteran forward Raphaël Messi Bouli struck in the opening minute and followed it up with a dramatic 96th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory.

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That resilience was on full display again on Monday against Mumbai City FC. Trailing to a second-half penalty, the Shers pushed relentlessly until substitute Gurkirat Singh rose high to power home a 90th-minute header—courtesy of a pinpoint cross from fellow substitute Sanathoi Meetei—to rescue a crucial 1-1 draw against his former club.

In the previous fixture against Mumbai City FC, Dermitzakis handed young forward Vishal Yadav a spot in the starting XI in place of the injured Alfred Planas Moya, making Yadav the third-youngest player ever to start an ISL match for Punjab FC.

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Alongside Yadav, emerging talents and academy graduates such as Muhammad Suhail, Bishu Sharma, and Arshvir Singh have consistently stepped up in high-pressure moments, combining effortlessly with experienced international campaigners like Messi Bouli and Diego Raposo.

Furthermore, the Shers have demonstrated impressive defensive organisation, anchored by goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh and a disciplined backline featuring Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, and Muhammad Uvais.

Punjab FC are yet to concede a single goal from open play in the ISL this season, with Odisha’s equaliser coming via a corner kick and Mumbai’s goal arriving from the penalty spot.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Goa, Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis credited his squad's character and tactical preparation for their late-scoring habit. “Scoring in the dying minutes shows that we are a team with strength and power. It shows our character and mentality, and it proves that we are a team that simply refuses to lose. Crucial to this is the tactical part and the players who come in as substitutes, who have a specific purpose when they enter the match,” Dermitzakis said.

“Generally, we are a team built on balance. I am satisfied because we are producing chances and scoring in every game, and I am satisfied with our defensive organisation,” he added, noting that the coaching staff has been actively working on defending set-pieces in training.

Sunday’s clash marks the first-ever meeting between Punjab FC and Churchill Brothers in the Indian Super League, renewing an old rivalry from the I-League where they last met three years ago. While the Red Machines hold a historical head-to-head advantage with three wins and two draws from their six previous I-League encounters, the dynamics in the top flight present a fresh test for both sides.

Coached by Dimitris Dimitriou, Churchill Brothers announced their arrival in the ISL with an impressive 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC in their opener, propelled by goals from Gaurav Bora and Sebastian Gutierrez.

However, the Goan outfit suffered a heavy 4-0 home defeat against reigning champions East Bengal in their second match and will be desperate to bounce back in front of their home faithful.

Despite the hosts' recent setback, Dermitzakis remains wary of the threat posed by the ISL newcomers. “In the ISL, a previous victory or defeat does not affect the psychology or performance for the next game that much. Churchill Brothers are an enthusiastic team new to the ISL. We will try to take advantage of the moments when we find them unready, but we need to be very cautious. Our target, as always, is to combine a good performance with a positive result.”

In a major boost to Punjab FC’s midfield options, experienced French midfielder and former Levante player Mickaël Malsa has been included in the matchday squad for the trip to Goa. “He is a true professional who works every single day to be 100 per cent ready,” Dermitzakis noted. Meanwhile, Cameroonian defender Patrick Bahanack has entered the return-to-play phase following a minor knock, though the coach confirmed the medical staff will not rush his recovery.

The Shers will try to remain undefeated, while the home side will be desperate for crucial points in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle. (ANI)

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