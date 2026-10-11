ISL 2026-27: FC Goa fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 draw

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 11 (ANI): FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in the second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Irfan Yadwad gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 64th minute before Chiki’s headed equaliser in the 75th minute ensured FC Goa came away with a point in their season opener, according to a press release.

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The first half saw both teams attempt to build from the back and work their way into the final third, but neither could find the breakthrough. The sides went into half-time goalless after a closely contested opening period.

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Chennaiyin FC broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Irfan Yadwad drove a right-footed effort into the far corner to put the visitors ahead. The visitors continued to search for a second goal, with Ramon Taque testing the FC Goa defence with a powerful effort towards the bottom-left corner from a tight angle on the right.

FC Goa responded by increasing the pressure on the Chennaiyin defence and came close to equalising in the 70th minute when Ramon unleashed a powerful curling effort from long range, only for the ball to strike the post. Udanta Singh also threatened, with his attempt rattling the crossbar as the hosts pushed for a goal.

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FC Goa eventually found their breakthrough in the 75th minute. Following a foul on Udanta Singh in the attacking half, the Gaurs won a free kick, which Chiki converted with a well-directed header into the bottom-right corner to bring the scores level at 1-1.

The hosts continued to press for a winner, with Chiki attempting another effort from inside the box in the 79th minute. Chennaiyin FC also threatened at the other end, as Ramon rose to meet a cross from the left but sent his header over the crossbar with the goalkeeper off his line.

Both teams continued to look for a decisive goal in the closing stages, but neither could find a winner. FC Goa registered four corners compared to Chennaiyin FC’s one as the hosts maintained their attacking intent in the second half.

The result sees FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC begin their ISL 2026-27 campaigns with a point each after an engaging encounter in Fatorda. (ANI)

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