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Home / Sports / ISL 2026-27: Mohun Bagan SG look to guard home turf as Odisha eye breakthrough

ISL 2026-27: Mohun Bagan SG look to guard home turf as Odisha eye breakthrough

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to consolidate their position on top of the MG ISL table when they host Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. The Mariners have collected nine points from four matches, while Odisha have managed two points from their opening three outings.

The Mariners have shown ruthless efficiency in recent weeks, recovering from an early setback to string together three consecutive victories. Their latest 2-1 win over Punjab FC highlighted the quality of their attacking options, with Lee Erwin and Dejan Dražić both finding the back of the net, according to a press release from ISL..

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Adding to Odisha FC's defensive concerns is the return of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren, who is back in the squad after recovering from injury. Maclaren famously dismantled the Juggernauts with a four-goal masterclass the last time these two sides met at the Salt Lake Stadium, in a 5-1 host victory.

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Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis wants his side to show intent from the opening whistle. “The team should start from the first second with more concentration and more aggressiveness,” he said.

Dilmperis also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being at the top of the table, adding, “I don't know if this is a fact that is going to give us confidence, but for sure it will make us be more responsible.”

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Bagan will be without Sahal Abdul Samad, who suffered a knee injury against Punjab FC, and Miguel Figueira, who scored the winner against Sporting Club Delhi in the Mariners' first victory of the season.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, will look to build on consecutive draws against Inter Kashi and NorthEast United FC. Head coach TG Purushothaman has acknowledged the need for more creativity in midfield and a sharper attacking approach, but believes his side can take confidence from its defensive improvement.

After keeping a first clean sheet against NorthEast, Odisha will need to maintain that discipline against the league leaders. Purushothaman underlined the importance of the fixture, saying, “It is a match for survival match. We have to play like that to handle this match.”

He also pointed to the experience of facing NorthEast United as preparation for the challenge ahead: “So, we know how to deal with all the situations right now and we are confident on this.”

With Mohun Bagan seeking a fourth consecutive win and Odisha desperate to get their campaign moving, both sides have plenty at stake in Kolkata.

The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 5, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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