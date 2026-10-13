ISL 2026-27 opening weekend: Lalrinliana Hnamte, Soham Varshneya, Vibin Mohanan and Tekcham impress

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 kicked off in eventful fashion, with a weekend full of drama, late twists and fearless youth. Bengaluru FC came from behind to beat SC Delhi 3-2 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with Menno Koch’s 89th-minute header sealing the win. Kerala Blasters FC opened their campaign with a composed 2-0 win over Inter Kashi in Pune.

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Fatorda, with Chiki’s header earning Goa a point. Debutants Churchill Brothers claimed a notable 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC, with Gaurav Bora scoring the club’s first-ever ISL goal. Amid the goals and the glory, four young players announced themselves on the big stage, according to a press release from ISL.

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Lalrinliana Hnamte (SC Delhi) | 23 | Midfielder

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Hnamte was the creative link of SC Delhi’s spirited display. The 23-year-old played all 90 minutes, created four chances and set up a goal, a solid return in a fast-paced contest. His moment of vision created the opportunity for Rodriguinho to finish from close range in the 26th minute, pulling Delhi level. SC Delhi lost, but Hnamte’s energy, composure and passing ability were a clear positive for his side.

Soham Varshneya (Bengaluru FC) | 22 | Midfielder

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At just 22, Soham made an impact with his well-timed deliveries. He was involved in the decisive moments of Bengaluru’s comeback, picking out Menno Koch with a cross in the 89th minute that Koch headed home for the winner. Alongside his assist, he created a number of promising chances, showing the confidence and quality of a player who can influence games for the Blues.

Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC) | 23 | Midfielder

Vibin made a memorable start to the season by opening the scoring in the 18th minute of Kerala Blasters’ 2-0 win over Inter Kashi. The 23-year-old also created two chances, showing his all-round midfield game. A goal early in the match and a contribution in the build-up as well make him a young talent to watch for the Blasters.

Tekcham Abhishek Singh (Mohun Bagan SG) | 21 | Defender

Tekcham Abhishek Singh was a positive for Mohun Bagan Super Giant on the opening weekend. The 21-year-old created four chances, showing good gameplay and a willingness to make things happen for his side. It was an encouraging start to the season for a young talent to keep an eye on.

With the season only just underway, Hnamte, Soham, Vibin, and Tekcham have given an early glimpse of the young talent on show in this year’s MG ISL. Each made a real contribution on the opening weekend, and all four will be worth watching as the campaign unfolds. (ANI)

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