ISL 2026-27: Sanathoi Singh’s goal in stoppage time helps Punjab FC beat Churchill Brothers 3-2

Goa (Panaji) [India], October 25 (ANI): Punjab FC once again showed character to score in the final moments of the game and snatch all three points as Konsam Sanathoi Singh found the net in the final minute of injury time to give the Shers a 3-2 victory over Churchill Brothers in Match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season, which was played here at the PJN Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Raphaël Messi Bouli converted a penalty in the 13th minute to give Punjab FC the lead, but Sebastián Gutiérrez equalised for Churchill Brothers in the 37th minute. The Shers restored their advantage just three minutes later through Alfred Planas Moya, according to a press release from Punjab FC.

Advertisement

Staying true to their late-winning habit from their previous two matches, Punjab FC struck again in the final minute of stoppage time, with Konsam Sanathoi Singh scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points.

Advertisement

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made three changes to the starting lineup, with Alfred Planas Moya returning to the starting XI in place of Vishal Yadav while Manglenthang Kipgen made his first start of the season for the injured Diego Raposo. Bishu Sharma also made his first start for the club, replacing the injured Laishram Rishikanta Meitei in the middle of the pitch.

Punjab FC made a strong start and took the lead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after Gaurav Bora brought down Raphaël Messi Bouli inside the box. The striker had received a short pass from Muhammad Uvais and dribbled into the penalty area before being brought down by the defender.

Advertisement

The Cameroonian forward stepped up and calmly slotted the spot-kick past goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir to score his third goal of the season.

Churchill Brothers responded well after going down, creating pressure in the Punjab FC. Nikhil Prabhu scuffed two clearances inside the penalty box but the Churchill attackers could not capitalise on those moments with Wayde Lekay not able to make the right moves on both occasions.

On the other end, Punjab FC had couple of attempts from outside the box by Planas and Kipgen which were easily grabbed by the goalkeeper.

The hosts drew level in the 37th minute with a well-worked team move. Wayde Lekay chested down a long ball from Sebastián Gutiérrez, before Anil Gaonkar released Vincy Barretto with a first-time pass.

Barretto sent in a low cross that reached Gutiérrez after Nikhil Prabhu failed to clear it. The Colombian then flicked the ball past goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh at the near post to find the back of the net.

The Shers needed just two minutes to regain the lead, with Alfred Planas Moya finding the net. Messi Bouli attempted a shot from the edge of the box, which deflected off Joseph Okoro and rolled into a dangerous area.

Planas Moya reacted quickest to the loose ball and poked it home before goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir could get a hand to it, restoring Punjab FC’s lead at 2-1.

The Goans responded once again, equalising in the second minute of stoppage time. Vincy Barretto played the ball into the path of Wayde Lekay, who stayed onside before getting a shot away.

Arshdeep Singh parried the effort, but the rebound fell kindly to Sebastián Gutiérrez, who tapped the ball into an empty net to score his second goal of the match.

Dermitzakis brought on Konsam Sanathoi Singh for Muhammad Suhail at the start of the second half, deploying him on the left wing.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers head coach Dimitris Dimitriou made two changes shortly after the restart, introducing former Punjab FC defender Melroy Assisi and Nigerian striker John Okoli.

The match continued at a good tempo, with both sides pushing to take the lead, but neither could create any clear-cut chances. The pace then dropped after the hour mark, with most of the action confined to midfield and the defenders exchanging passes in their own half.

The hosts created their best chance of the second half just before the hydration break, capitalising on a Punjab FC set-piece. Messi Bouli rolled the ball towards Khaimingthang Lhungdim, but the defender failed to reach the pass, allowing Stendly Fernandes to collect the loose ball.

The substitute made an excellent run towards the edge of the box before playing a well-timed pass to Wayde Lekay. The South African took a touch and unleashed a right-footed effort, which Arshdeep saved well before Ricky Shabong cleared the danger.

At the other end, Sanathoi Singh found space inside the box after receiving a pass from midfield, but his effort was struck straight at the goalkeeper. Punjab FC’s youngsters displayed their skill and energy in the Churchill Brothers half, but a lack of precision in the final third prevented them from creating clear opportunities on goal.

Punjab FC once again left it late, scoring the winner in the final minute of stoppage time. Gurkirat Singh won the first header from a long ball, which Messi Bouli controlled perfectly on his chest.

The striker then evaded two defenders before playing a perfectly timed pass to Sanathoi Singh. The 19-year-old showed excellent composure, finishing brilliantly past a defender’s challenge and the onrushing goalkeeper to snatch all three points for Punjab FC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)