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Home / Sports / ISL 2026-27 to proceed with 13 clubs, AIFF confirms

ISL 2026-27 to proceed with 13 clubs, AIFF confirms

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ANI
Updated At : 08:23 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday confirmed that the Indian Super League 2026-27 season will proceed with 13 participating clubs, playing in a double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis.

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The kick-off date for the ISL 2026-27 season will be announced in due course. Further information regarding the season, including the fixtures, will follow in a separate communication, according to the AIFF website.

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A club representative said finalising the number of teams will help the league advance with commercial discussions and fixture planning.

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"We're pleased to get the number of teams locked in for the season. This now allows us to move forward with essential commercial discussions and fixture planning for the league," said a club representative according to the AIFF website.

Notably, Jamshedpur FC last month announced that it will withdraw from the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2026-27 season onwards. The decision was confirmed by Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the Tata Steel-owned entity that operates the club.

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JFSPL stated that while Jamshedpur FC will no longer participate in the ISL, it remains committed to supporting the growth and development of football in India in other capacities. The club's exit marked a significant change for one of the ISL's established teams since its entry into the league in 2017.

"JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football," JFSPL had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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