ISL: Bengaluru beat Mumbai, climb to fourth

Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to jump to fourth spot and remain in contention for a play-off spot in the Indian Super League.

Dubai

India thrash UAE 5-0 in Asia Mixed Team Badminton

India thrashed UAE 5-0 to virtually seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships.

Chandigarh

CRPF beat Namdhari in Harbhajan Memorial

CRPF, Jalandhar, beat Namdhari Football Club, Bhaini Sahib, 2-0 in a club category match on the opening day of the Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. — Agencies