ISL: Bengaluru FC secure playoff spot with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bengaluru FC ousted Chennaiyin FC with a slender 1-0 scoreline at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin FC, who now have 24 points from 22 games, will not make the playoffs, whereas the Blues, who now have 37 points, see themselves in third spot as a result of this triumph. Rahul Bheke's strike in the 37th minute proved to be enough to secure a win for Bengaluru FC.

Prior to that, though, Chennaiyin FC nearly cracked the code to calmly carve open the Bengaluru FC defence in the ninth minute. Jiteshwor Singh led the move down the centre of the park before distributing the ball to the flanks to try and spot openings inside the home team's defensive third.

Advertisement

The Marina Machans moved the ball slickly on the up from the right flank, before Connor Shields glided in and hurled a cross to Lalrinliana Hnamte. The latter had ample time to collect the ball and curl it into the net, but his effort appeared slightly rushed, as he sent it off-target past the right side of the post.

The Blues discovered an opening in the 37th minute upon maximising a flawless set-piece move wherein Alberto Noguera stepped up for a free-kick from distance on the right side of the field.

Advertisement

Noguera took a bit before delivering the cross, and it was perfectly executed as the ball surpassed the entire Chennaiyin FC wall and instead met Rahul Bheke, who had made a dashing decoy run from the left side to the six-yard box. Bheke used his right foot to drill the ball into the top right corner to break the deadlock amid aplomb from the supporters in the stands.

Noguera kept testing the Chennaiyin FC box with his set-piece prowess as he unleashed another impressive effort from a corner kick in the 56th minute. The Spaniard took the unconventional route of not making an aerial cross and instead launched in a lower lateral ball for Chinglensana Singh, positioned at the heart of the 18-yard box.

Chinglensana was quick to get his left foot to the end of the delivery, but Mohammed Nawaz, between the posts, saved the shot from rattling the net.

Bengaluru FC were equally effective from open play too as Ryan Williams sparked a quick run displaying his fine footwork to make a cross into the box from the right flank in the 73rd minute.

The ball was hurriedly cleared away, but Lalremtluanga Fanai pounced upon the loose ball outside the box and made a left-footed shot that missed the top left corner of the net, handing the opposition a goal kick.

Chennaiyin FC had a brief chance to level the scores in the 83rd minute as they hit Bengaluru FC on a fast break. The break culminated with Irfan Yadwad breaching past the Blues' backline and smashing in a powerful cross for Daniel Chima Chukwu, placed extremely near the goal.

Chukwu could not position properly to gather and bury the ball. He instead landed it off target and brought curtains down to Chennaiyin FC's playoff aspirations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)