ISL: Bengaluru in final after shootout win

Bengaluru: India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerged the hero as his crucial saves helped Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC in the penalty shootout to enter the Indian Super League final here today. Sandhu saved a penalty at the start of the game and then in the sudden death. After 16 penalties were scored, Sandhu saved Mehtab Singh’s shot before Sandesh Jhingan scored the winning spot-kick to give the Blues a 9-8 win in the shootout. The semifinal was tied 2-2 on aggregate, following Mumbai City FC’s 2-1 result after extra time. Bengaluru had beaten League Shield winners Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the first leg in Mumbai. Bengaluru will face either ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad FC in the final on Saturday. The other semifinal is tied 0-0 after the first leg in Hyderabad.
