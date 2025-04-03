ISL: Blues beat FC Goa 2-0 in semis first-leg

Hosts Bengaluru FC gained the upper hand against FC Goa with a commanding 2-0 win in their first-leg semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

The Blues bagged the breakthrough in the 42nd minute with Edgar Mendez leading the charge for them through his consistent lateral deliveries. One such incisive cross, directed for the onrushing Ryan Williams at the centre, was instead met and hammered in by FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan, resulting in an own goal adjudged to his name.

Williams returned the favour in the 51st minute as he added dynamism to a Bengaluru FC offensive move through a slick pass that pierced the Gaurs’ backline in one go and landed at the feet of Namgyal Bhutia. The latter squared in a low cross for Mendez and the attacker made light work of that with a straightforward tap-in.