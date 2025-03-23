Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): After a dramatic late entry into the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs last season, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) fell short this time, finishing 11th in the 2024-25 campaign.

Lacking consistency and intensity, the Marina Machans missed out on the top six for the fourth time in the last five years--an unusual drop from their usual league standards, as per the official website of ISL.

Owen Coyle built a squad that boasted several match-winners, including experienced foreigners who had achieved success in the league with their previous clubs and promising Indian players who could steal the show on their day. However, they still finished outside the mix.

The Marina Machans started the season positively with a crucial victory against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium, where Sergio Lobera's men had gone unbeaten throughout the previous season. However, they were winless in the next three games, suffering defeats against newcomers Mohammedan Sporting Club and NorthEast United FC, along with a draw against Hyderabad FC, which set the tone for a challenging season for Coyle and his team.

Chennaiyin FC's performances were inconsistent throughout the season, making them unpredictable. The two-time ISL Cup winners, who thumped Jamshedpur FC in both legs, struggled against other top-six teams, remaining winless against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and Mumbai City FC in both fixtures.

However, the Marina Machans reignited their hopes later in the season with a dominant away win against East Bengal FC. But defeats to Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC proved costly once again.

Chennaiyin FC's U23 players have been impressive this season, making a significant impact on the team's performance. The club's U23 Indian players accumulated 6,225 minutes, the fourth-highest in the league. Additionally, they contributed 12 goal involvements, the joint-second highest among all teams.

Owen Coyle, known for nurturing young talent, played a key role in Irfan Yadwad's breakout season. After struggling for game time last year, the Indian forward emerged as a match-winner, delivering crucial goals and showcasing his all-round ability on the field.

Coyle's men managed to keep only four clean sheets throughout the season, the second-lowest tally in the league. Defensive weaknesses have long been an issue for Chennaiyin FC, as they dropped 11 points from winning positions this season.

Once dominant at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin FC struggled to deliver in front of their fans, finishing the season with just three home wins--the second-worst home record in their league history.

Connor Shields was the driving force behind Chennaiyin FC's attack, showcasing his smart ball distribution, ability to dictate the tempo, and relentless work rate. The Scottish playmaker played a pivotal role in the Marina Machans' midfield, delivering defence-splitting passes, orchestrating attacking moves, and winning back possession.

Shields registered eight assists in the ISL 2024-25 season, equaling Rafael Crivellaro's record (2019-20) for the most in a single season by a Chennaiyin FC player. He also created 76 chances--the highest by any player in a single ISL season--surpassing Greg Stewart's tally of 65 in 2021-22.

Irfan Yadwad was a bright spark in Chennaiyin FC's attack this season. The 23-year-old forward featured in 24 matches, accumulating 1,955 minutes on the field.

Yadwad registered nine goal contributions in the 2024-25 season--the most by any Indian player for Chennaiyin FC in the league stage of an ISL campaign, surpassing Jeje Lalpekhlua's eight in 2017-18. His four assists rank third among Indian players for the Marina Machans in a single ISL season, behind Anirudh Thapa (5 in 2019-20) and Aakash Sangwan (5 in 2022-23).

Additionally, Yadwad won 62 fouls this season--the highest by any Indian player in a single ISL campaign and the third most among all players during the league stage of 2024-25.

Chennaiyin FC will look to improve their team cohesion and defensive organization as they strive to reclaim past glory, particularly in the full-back position, where they struggled the most. Throughout the season, they failed to find a stable defensive combination, and injuries to Ankit Mukherjee and Laldinliana Renthlei further disrupted the team's dynamics, highlighting the need for better squad depth in that area.

Shields remained the driving force behind Chennaiyin FC's attack this season, shouldering the responsibility of chance creation. However, he often found himself isolated on the field, struggling against tight opposition marking.

To enhance their attacking fluidity, the Marina Machans must look for players of Shields' calibre--someone who can complement him and ease the creative burden. (ANI)

