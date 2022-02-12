ISL: Sunil Chhetri's record strike in vain as Bengaluru FC lose

Bambolim: Sunil Chhetri’s historic 50th goal went in vain as Hyderabad FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 to consolidate their lead at the top of the table in the Indian Super League here today.

Shiraz (Iran)

Tasnim wins Iran Fajr International Challenge

Junior world No. 1 Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir notched a three-game win over Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia in the final to claim the women’s singles title here today.

Liverpool

EPL: Jota stars in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Leicester

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scored a brace as they beat Leicester City 2-0 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Wolverhampton 1-0.

New York

Former Olympics champion Gatlin announces retirement

US sprinter Justin Gatlin has announced his retirement from athletics after a career that included an Olympics gold medal, several world titles and a pair of doping bans.

Sydney

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs in first T20

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their first T20 match since capturing the T20 World Cup in November. Sri Lanka finished with 122/8 after Australia scored 149/9. Agencies