ISL: Sunil Chhetri's record strike in vain as Bengaluru FC lose

Bambolim: Sunil Chhetri’s historic 50th goal went in vain as Hyderabad FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 to consolidate their lead at the top of the table in the Indian Super League here today.
Shiraz (Iran)
Tasnim wins Iran Fajr International Challenge
Junior world No. 1 Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir notched a three-game win over Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia in the final to claim the women’s singles title here today.
Liverpool
EPL: Jota stars in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Leicester
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scored a brace as they beat Leicester City 2-0 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Wolverhampton 1-0.
New York
Former Olympics champion Gatlin announces retirement
US sprinter Justin Gatlin has announced his retirement from athletics after a career that included an Olympics gold medal, several world titles and a pair of doping bans.
Sydney
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs in first T20
Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their first T20 match since capturing the T20 World Cup in November. Sri Lanka finished with 122/8 after Australia scored 149/9. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...