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Home / Sports / ISL: Churchill Brothers SC claim historic 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

ISL: Churchill Brothers SC claim historic 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

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ANI
Updated At : 10:46 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Churchill Brothers SC began their MG Indian Super League Season 13 campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in their opening home game.

Gaurav Bora headed in the club’s first-ever ISL goal in the 57th minute and Sebastian Gutierrez added a second in the 86th. Sergio Llamas pulled one back from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough for the Islanders, as per a press release from ISL.

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Mumbai City took the early initiative, controlling possession and building from the back. In the 9th minute, Wilmar Jordan’s cross found Brandon Fernandes, whose right-footed effort was saved by Sayad Kadir. Churchill broke forward almost immediately. After clearing a Brandon corner in the 10th minute, Vincy Barretto raced forward and shot from the right, just over the bar.

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Mumbai City won a free kick in the 17th minute after a foul on Wilmar Jordan. Brandon delivered it, and the deflected ball was collected by Akash Mishra. In the 20th minute, Bijay Chhetri cleared a lobbed Churchill delivery inside the Mumbai City box. Churchill made a change in the 32nd minute, when Deny Singh replaced Provat Lakra. Wayde Lekay tested the goalkeeper with a long-range effort in the 37th minute, and Churchill kept pushing until the break, but the half ended 0-0.

Gaurav Bora replaced Alexander Yeoule at half-time, giving Churchill an all-Indian backline. The second half began with intensity from both sides, with Churchill probing for openings and Mumbai City looking to hit on the break. Trijoy Dias came on for captain Kingslee Fernandes in the 55th minute.

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Churchill took the lead two minutes later. Anil Gaonkar swung in a cross after a short corner, and Bora headed into the net. It was Churchill’s first MG ISL goal. In the 58th minute, and soon after Wayde Lekay’s curling long-range effort hit the crossbar.

Mumbai City made a triple change in the 62nd minute, with Farukh replacing Bijay Chhetri, Cirkovic replacing Otormin and Zothanpuia replacing Bawitlung. The Islanders created few chances after the restart. Hridaya Jain came on for Valpuia in the 77th minute, and Muhammed Ajsal replaced Wilmar Jordan in the 85th.

Churchill sealed the win in the 86th minute. Stendley Fernandes, introduced a minute earlier for Trijoy Dias, set up Sebastian Gutierrez, who finished from inside the box to make it 2-0.

Mumbai City were awarded a penalty deep into added time after Angu fouled Akash Mishra in the box. Llamas converted from the spot to make it 2-1, but the late consolation could not stop Churchill from claiming a historic win in their first home game of the ISL. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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