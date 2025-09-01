DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ISL club East Bengal FC part ways with striker Dimitrios Diamantakos

ISL club East Bengal FC part ways with striker Dimitrios Diamantakos

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) football club East Bengal FC (EBFC) announced on Monday the mutual termination of their contract with striker Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Advertisement

The Greek international joined the Red and Gold Brigade ahead of the 2024-25 season with high expectations, following his successful two-year stint with Kerala Blasters FC, where he netted double-digit goals in each of the two ISL seasons, as per a press release from the ISL.

At East Bengal FC, Diamantakos contributed nine goals across all competitions last season; four in the AFC Challenge League, four in the ISL, and one in the Durand Cup.

Advertisement

However, Diamantakos' brightest moment during his stay with East Bengal FC came in the recently concluded Durand Cup, where his brace decided the fate of the Kolkata Derby. Courtesy of his goals, the Red and Gold Brigade edged past arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to secure a place in the semi-final. However, they failed to cross the semi-final hurdle, succumbing to a shocking defeat against Diamond Harbour FC, according to the ISL press release.

That memorable derby display last month remained one of the highlights of his stint with the Red and Gold Brigade, with the semi-final against Diamond Harbour FC marking his final appearance for the club. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts