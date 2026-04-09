ISL: FC Goa eye a return to winning ways against Odisha, SC Delhi look to build momentum against NorthEast

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): FC Goa will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Goa on Friday, April 10, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST.

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In the early kick-off, Sporting Club Delhi will look to secure their second consecutive victory after securing their first win of the season in their last fixture when they face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, with the kick-off scheduled for 17:00 IST, according to a release.

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Both matches will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

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NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: NorthEast United FC, playing after a gap of 20 days, will return to their home ground to recover from a 1-4 defeat to Odisha FC last month.

SC Delhi arrive in Guwahati hoping to continue the momentum after securing their maiden ISL victory.

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Sitting 12th with five points, Delhi trail NorthEast United by just a single point. A victory on Friday would propel them to eight points, enabling them to leapfrog the home side.

Historically, SC Delhi (including their lineage as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City) hold the edge with 10 victories to NorthEast United's seven, alongside five draws.

Anticipating a stern test, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the visitors' clear tactical identity. "They play good football. They have a clear system, a clear way to play with very fast, technically good players," Benali stated. "They have a good coach on the bench. They are highly motivated because they won the last game and we didn't. I think it will not be easy."

NorthEast United FC forward Ankith Padmanabhan highlighted the squad's motivation to get back on track. "We will give our absolute best and try to get three points," Padmanabhan shared. "The morale in the dressing room is always high and we are just one win away to get back in full rhythm."

For Sporting Club Delhi, Assistant Coach Noel Joseph embraced the high stakes of the matchup. Joseph was definitive in the team's prospects, "We go game by game. Every match is an opportunity to climb the table. Our last two performances have been very good, and this is another chance to set higher standards."

SC Delhi Head Coach Tomasz Tchorz will not be on the bench for the game, as he is suspended after receiving a red card in their last fixture against Kerala Blasters.

Outlining the tactical challenge, Joseph added, "However, it won't be easy. NorthEast United is well organised, has a good structure, and is creative on set pieces. With all respect to them, we are going for three points."

SC Delhi's Augustine Lalrochana echoed the importance of continuing their upward trajectory. "If we win the next match, we can move higher in the table. We need to win every match, so we're working hard and focusing on the next game."

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: In the evening fixture, FC Goa return to Fatorda seeking a response after a 0-2 defeat to Bengaluru FC that snapped their unbeaten run.

Having slipped to seventh place with 10 points, head coach Manolo Marquez's side must convert their draws into wins. They have four draws from seven matches. Claiming three points would elevate Goa to 13.

Odisha FC travel to Goa, aiming to rebound from a 0-1 defeat to league leaders Mumbai City FC. Despite a resolute defensive display marshalled by Carlos Delgado and crucial saves from goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, the Juggernauts conceded a 73rd-minute header.

Currently tenth with five points from as many matches, Odisha FC will look to climb up the table, and with games in hand, a win tomorrow will boost their chances.

FC Goa have dominated this matchup, boasting 15 victories to Odisha FC's three across 24 ISL meetings, alongside six draws. The Gaurs claimed a 2-1 victory in their most recent clash at Goa in February 2025.

Reflecting on their recent performances and the final stretch of the season, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez demanded a sharper start from his team. "I was disappointed with how we started. You cannot concede so early against an experienced team like Bengaluru. Even if statistics showed we had more possession and corners, they controlled the game," Marquez explained. "Still, I'm satisfied with the squad and believe we can have a good season."

Looking at the standings with just six matches remaining, the Spanish tactician added, "We are in mid-table, so it's also a moment to give chances to other players. We still have six games and can fight for something more, although it will be difficult to reach the top positions."

Assessing Odisha FC, Marquez praised their resilience. "They are well organised defensively. Before the competition, I thought they might struggle because they didn't train early, but they are competing very well," he noted. "They have experienced players and are very competitive. It will be a difficult game. The team that scores first will have a big advantage."

FC Goa's young prospect Bob Jackson Raj offered perspective on the squad's internal competition. "As a young player in the squad, every time you watch the game you want to play, play, play, and sometimes you get demotivated," Raj shared. "But as you become a professional, you understand that training sessions are more important. That's what I'm focusing on - giving my best in training and waiting for my opportunity."

For Odisha FC, head coach TG Purushothaman expressed pride in his squad's collective effort and outlined his tactical focus following their narrow defeat. "These boys have shown brilliance. Playing as a team is appreciable. They are giving everything," Purushothaman stated. "We are focusing on the present and preparing for the upcoming match. We must focus on all aspects - defence, attack, transitions. Goals will come when we create more chances."

Anticipating a balanced tactical battle against FC Goa's domestic-heavy lineup, Purushothaman added, "It will be an evenly fought match. I don't focus on foreigners - it's about quality. We are facing a good team with a good coach. We are prepared. We've analysed their defence, attack, and transitions. We've practised solutions and hope to implement them."

Odisha FC midfielder Rohit Kumar highlighted the team's resilience in overcoming a truncated preparation period. "As professionals, we must deliver in any situation. We were desperate to play," Kumar noted. "We had a short pre-season, but the coach gave confidence. From the first game onward, we've developed and want to continue this path."

With crucial points to be won, all four teams will hope to secure wins in their respective matches and gain some momentum into the final stretch of the season. (ANI)

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