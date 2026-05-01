ISL: FC Goa hold Mohun Bagan to 1-1 draw in final home game of season

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Gaurs' final home game of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday evening.

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Following the result, FC Goa remain in fifth place in the league standings, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant stays second as both teams continue their push in the closing stages of the campaign, according to a press release.

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The first half was a tightly contested affair, with both sides showing attacking intent but finding it difficult to carve out clear-cut opportunities. FC Goa enjoyed promising spells of possession and looked to make the most of home advantage, while Mohun Bagan posed a threat on the break.

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Despite the intensity and tempo of the encounter, neither side was able to break the deadlock before halftime. The visitors struck first in the 55th minute when Jamie Maclaren found space inside the penalty area and produced a composed finish to give Mohun Bagan the lead.

FC Goa responded positively and continued to press forward in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off in the 67th minute when Ronney Willson Kharbudon unleashed a stunning effort into the top corner to restore parity and bring the home crowd to its feet.

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Both teams pushed hard for a winner in the final stages, with the contest opening up as the two sides chased all three points. FC Goa looked dangerous in attack, while Mohun Bagan continued to threaten with their movement and quality in the final third, but resolute defending at both ends ensured the scores remained level.

The final whistle confirmed a point apiece after a fiercely competitive encounter in Fatorda, bringing FC Goa's final home game of the season to a close on an encouraging note. (ANI)

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