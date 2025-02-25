ISL: Hyderabad FC look to dampen East Bengal FC playoff race

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): East Bengal FC will host Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kolkata, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

East Bengal FC have won twice in a row coming into this match. However, their prospects of qualifying for the top six are extremely difficult. Currently at 24 points from 21 games, even three wins from here will take them to 33, just one more than the currently sixth-positioned Mumbai City FC (32), who also have as many games in hand (currently played 21).

The situation is not so bright for Hyderabad FC, who have won and lost twice each in the previous five games, placing themselves in the penultimate position with 17 points from 21 encounters.

East Bengal FC have not lost in their previous three ISL fixtures against Hyderabad FC, winning twice and drawing once. It is their longest such active streak against any opponent. Another positive outcome will make it their joint-longest unbeaten run against a single opponent in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC, however, is struggling on the road. They have been winless in their previous six away games (D1 L5), and their last longest such sequence spanned 10 matches from March 2023 to February 2024, a release said.

Regardless of the current playoff scenarios, both sides will look to take their learning from the season so far and sign off on a high.

East Bengal FC have netted three goals in each of their last two matches. They have never scored multiple goals in three successive ISL games before, and the side will look to snap that streak against Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal FC have made 57 changes to their starting line-up this season, the most by any team in ISL 2024-25. Has the lack of consistency here hurt their chances in the current campaign?

Hyderabad FC have faced losses in 12 matches this season, with eight of those coming away from home. Only NorthEast United FC (9 in 2022-23) have recorded more away defeats in a single ISL campaign.

However, Hyderabad FC have maintained a league-high tackle success rate of 78.8 per cent since the start of 2025 (93/118 tackles won). East Bengal FC, however, have emerged victorious in 70.1 per cent of their tackles, which is the sixth among all teams.

The two teams have played nine games against each other, with Hyderabad FC winning four times and East Bengal FC have emerged victorious twice. Three games have produced draws.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon expressed that his team looks well-settled to further their victorious streak.

"Our team looks in good shape, form, and are determined to sustain our winning run and finish the season on the best note. We cannot take our opponents lightly," he said, as quoted from ISL.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath asserted that his team believes in a positive brand of football.

"I believe in aggressive and possession-based football. The players believe in that idea very positively, too, and we have prepared well for this match," he said. (ANI)

