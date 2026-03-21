icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ISL: Inter Kashi challenge awaits Renedy's Blues as Bengaluru FC look to close down gap to top three

ISL: Inter Kashi challenge awaits Renedy's Blues as Bengaluru FC look to close down gap to top three

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): Bengaluru FC return to the City of Joy as they face Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Blues enter the tie on the back of an intense 0-0 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while the hosts will look to bounce back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, according to a press release from Bengaluru FC.

Advertisement

Renedy Singh's Blues became the first side to ensure the Mariners dropped points last week, putting a stop to their four-game winning run in the ISL with an incredible display of resilience and purpose in front of their home crowd.

Advertisement

Kashi, on the other hand, fell short to Mumbai City FC as they went down 2-1, courtesy of a Lalrinzuala Chhangte goal a few minutes into the second half.

"I expect them to come all out at us tomorrow, as they gave a tough fight to (FC) Goa and against Mumbai (City FC) as well. But we have prepared well, and we will be ready," said Renedy.

Advertisement

Antonio Lopez Habas is no stranger to the Indian Super League, having won the inaugural edition in 2014 and again in 2019 with ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan, respectively.

Inter Kashi sit eighth with five points in as many games and will look to close the gap to the visitors on Sunday, who are sixth with eight points.

However, having received a red card against Mumbai City, Habas' absence on the touchline for his team's clash with the Blues might be a key point to note heading into the fixture.

"I have been preparing well for all the games. Yes, the next match will also be tough, but when the coach needs me, I am ready to step up and play for the team," said defender Ricky Meetei when asked about how he has been preparing for the games ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts