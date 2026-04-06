ISL: Inter Kashi coach prioritises team retaining spot for next season ahead of Chennaiyin clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of Inter Kashi's Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Chennaiyin FC, the Inter Kashi coach, Antonio Lopez Habas said that the key priority for the team stays to retain their place in the league for next season and avoid defeats.

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Chennaiyin FC will return to home turf to face Inter Kashi FC in Match 48 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST.

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Inter Kashi, who were promoted to ISL after winning the I-League last season (now named Indian Football League), sits at 11th spot with a win, two draws and three losses, giving them just five points. Chennaiyin is not doing better either, sitting at the 10th spot with a win, two draws and two losses, giving them five points.

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Speaking ahead of the fixture, Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda emphasised the competitive nature of the league. "It is always difficult to play any team in the league. All games are very close. No one is winning 4-0 or 5-0. The level is almost the same; it is the moments that decide games," he said as quoted by a press release.

On the challenge posed by Inter Kashi, Miranda added, "I have worked with him (Inter Kashi head coach Antonio Lopez Habas) before and understand his approach. His teams are very direct and aggressive. We need to stay focused from the first minute until the final whistle."

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Midfielder Maheson Singh expressed his determination to contribute more in attack. "I have been working hard in training, especially on finishing and creating chances. I had an opportunity in the last game but didn't score, so I'm focused on improving and helping the team," he said.

Inter Kashi head coach Antonio Lopez Habas highlighted the importance of consistency. "Our objective is to continue our performances and secure our place in the league next season. For that, we must improve, avoid defeats, and aim to take all three points," he said.

Chennaiyin FC will look to utilise home advantage and attacking transitions, while Inter Kashi are expected to rely on a direct approach and counter-attacks.

With both teams level on points, Tuesday's clash presents a valuable opportunity for either side to gain ground and secure a crucial victory. (ANI)

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