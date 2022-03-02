ISL: Jamshedpur FC qualify for semifinals

Bambolim
Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday qualified for their maiden Indian Super League semifinals with a clinical 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC in a top-of-the-table clash. Chinglensana Singh (5th minute) scored an own goal to help Jamshedpur take the lead before skipper Peter Hartley (28th) and Daniel Chima Chukwu (65th) struck to take the game away from Hyderabad. Jamshedpur now are in pole position with 37 points from 18 matches, two more than Hyderabad (35 points) with a game in hand.
Bhubaneswar
World Cup: Women’s hockey team to face England
India will open their campaign in this year’s Women’s World Cup hockey against England on July 3, two days after the marquee tournament opens in Spain and the Netherlands. Placed in Pool B, India will next face China on July 5 and New Zealand on July 7.
Auckland
Shot put legend Valerie Adams retires at 37
Two-time Olympics women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has retired at the age of 37. New Zealand’s Adams was the Olympics champion in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, won silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and claimed bronze in Tokyo last year. Adams also became the first athlete to compete in five Olympics shot put finals.
New Delhi
India trying to ‘avoid’ Belarus in football friendly
India are trying to “avoid” playing Belarus in a friendly football match on March 26 after the country entangled itself in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by extending support to it. India are to take on Bahrain on March 23 and efforts are on to replace Belarus with another country for the March 26 game. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
