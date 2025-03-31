ISL: Jamshedpur set up semis date with MB

Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 to enter the semifinals of the Indian Super League. The Red Miners will face League Shield winners Mohun Bagan in the two-legged last-four fixture on April 3 and 7.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 29th minute in their unique style, with Ashutosh Mehta pulling off a long throw-in that found its way to Stephen Eze inside the 18-yard box. The towering defender made a quick feet adjustment before shooting the ball from a difficult angle.

They got the second goal in the second half added time, with Javi Hernandez scoring after interlinking play with Ritwik Das.