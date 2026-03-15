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Home / Sports / ISL: Kerala Blasters earn dramatic draw against East Bengal

ISL: Kerala Blasters earn dramatic draw against East Bengal

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ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): Muhammad Ajsal's dramatic stoppage-time header ensured Kerala Blasters FC snatched a 1-1 draw against East Bengal FC and secure their first point of the season in Match 31 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Saturday.

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Youssef Ezzejjari put the home side into the lead through a penalty in the 10th minute of the game before Ajsal equalised in stoppage time. The Blasters striker was adjudged as the Player of the Match, according to a release.

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East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon made noticeable changes to his starting line-up, bringing in skipper Saul Crespo and PV Vishnu into the starting eleven. Kerala Blasters head coach David Catala made four changes bringing in Sandeep Singh, Danish Farooq, Fallou Ndiaye and Ebindas Yesudasan in place of Bikash Yumnam, Nihal Sudeesh, Victor Bertomeu and Matias Hernandez, respectively.

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The visitors started the match brightly, putting early pressure on the hosts. However, their momentum was halted when East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute against the run of play.

Edmund Lalrindika received the ball inside the box and squared it to Youssef Ezzejjari, who was brought down by Aibanbha Dohling. The referee pointed to the spot, and Ezzejjari stepped up to calmly send the goalkeeper the wrong way, converting the penalty for an early 1-0 lead.

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Despite going behind early, Kerala Blasters were not reserved in their approach, constantly attacking and keeping the Red and Gold defence busy for the remainder of the half.

The hosts showed urgency in the second half to find a second goal, but the Blasters' defence managed to keep the dangerous attacking duo of Ezzejjari and Miguel Ferreira largely quiet.

The Red and Gold Brigade had their chances to extend the lead, including a brilliant training-ground corner routine that saw Basim Rashid's first-time shot narrowly miss the target.

The home side attempted to see out the final quarter by protecting their slender one-goal lead, but the tactic backfired deep into stoppage time.

In the 92nd minute, the East Bengal defence switched off during a corner, allowing Ajsal a free header to slot the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill to level the game and secure their first point of the season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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