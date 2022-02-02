ISL: Late strike helps FC Goa draw with Odisha

Bambolim
Odisha FC suffered a huge blow in their quest for playoffs qualification after they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Goa in their Indian Super League match here today.
Madrid
Barcelona on verge of Auba deal, no move for Dembele
The Catalan club was close to making official the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after reaching a deal with the Arsenal striker just before the deadline, but couldn't get disgruntled forward Ousmane Dembele to leave and will likely have to stay with the France forward until his contract ends in June.
Bengaluru
PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Bengal Warriors 34-25
Gujarat Giants beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League match today. Ajay Kumar picked nine points and Pardeep Kumar seven. Agencies
