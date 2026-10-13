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Home / Sports / ISL: Late winner from Jithin helps NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0

ISL: Late winner from Jithin helps NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0

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ANI
Updated At : 08:16 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): NorthEast United FC hosted Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at Guwahati. Jithin M.S scored a brilliant winner in the second minute of additional time (90+2’) to give NorthEast United FC 1-0 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at home.

Introduced at the start of the second half, Jithin made an immediate impact, finding the net in the 90+2nd minute to settle a closely contested encounter and secure all three points for the Highlanders, as per a press release.

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Both sides started on the front foot, with NorthEast United creating a chance in the opening minute. However, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was alert. The visitors responded with a promising set-piece opportunity in the ninth minute, but Lee Erwin’s effort struck the woodwork, keeping the scores level.

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NorthEast United introduced Jithin for Asheer Akhtar at the start of the second half, while Mohun Bagan brought on Manvir Singh for Chhangte. Bagan continued to press forward, but Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to keep NorthEast United in the game.

Bagan made further attacking changes in the 59th minute, bringing on Liston Colaco and Miguel Figueira for Sahal Samad and Lee Erwin. NorthEast United made a double substitution, bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Nikola for Macarton Nickson and Ethyan Gonzalez, respectively, as they looked to strengthen their attack.

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As the game progressed, NorthEast found greater attacking momentum. The hosts threatened through a cross towards Jithin MS in the 71st minute, but Bagan defender Mehtab Singh intervened to deny the forward a clear opportunity. Alaeddine Ajaraie subsequently found the net with a long-range effort, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

NorthEast continued to push for a winner, with Nikola firing off target in the 83rd minute. Bagan came close to breaking the deadlock in the 87th minute when substitute Suhail Bhat connected with a cross from Liston Colaco, only for his effort to strike the woodwork.

With five minutes of time added, NorthEast mounted one final attack. Vishal Kaith saved the initial effort, but the rebound off the post fell kindly for Jithin M.S., who made no mistake in finding the net.  The forward reacted quickest to slot home, sending the home crowd into celebration.

The late strike proved decisive as NorthEast United FC held on to claim a memorable 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, opening their home campaign with a crucial three points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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