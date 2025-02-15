ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Kerala Blasters 3-0

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Kerala Blasters FC by 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Despite holding just 33.4 per cent of the possession, the Mariners showed remarkable efficiency upfront, converting three out of their four on-target shots into goals. According to an ISL press release, they continue to be placed atop the standings with 49 points from 21 games--10 more than the second-positioned FC Goa, who have 39 points from 20 encounters.

Jamie Maclaren found the first breakthrough of the match with a slick finish from close range. The Mariners have benefitted exceptionally with his sharpshooting prowess in the current campaign, and this game was no exception, as Liston Colaco's precisely squared-up delivery met the striker on the left side of the six-yard box and he comfortably hammered it into the high centre of the net in the 28th minute.

However, Maclaren's skills cannot be reduced to his output from inside the box. Twelve minutes later, his striking partner Jason Cummings became provider as the visitors moved forward purposefully. Instead of opting to overpower Kerala Blasters FC within their box, Cummings chose to lay up a pass for Maclaren, who was at the top of his game again as his smooth pickup and eventual placement of the ball from a distance into the centre of the goal from his left foot doubled his team's lead. Cummings thus became the third player to record an assist in three or more consecutive games for the Mariners after Dimitrios Petratos and Roy Krishna.

Throughout the game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant benefitted from overwhelming the home side in their defensive third with the sheer quality of the numbers that Jose Molina's team pushed ahead. Manvir Singh earned a free-kick in the 65th minute on the right flank, and the Mariners produced a flurry of chances in the set piece that followed. Cummings tried a left-footed shot from distance. Still, it was blocked before Deepak Tangri and Alberto Rodriguez pounced upon the loose balls to muster concrete efforts. Eventually, Rodriguez latched the ball on the left side and slotted it into the centre of the net to find his team's third goal of the night and seal three points in their favour.

To their credit, the Mariners didn't cut down their efforts even after the third goal, with their wealth of attacking options enabling them to probe the Kerala Blasters FC defence regularly. Dimitrios Petratos' cross in the 80th minute headed straight to Tom Aldred, whose aerial shot missed the target to the left. Ashique Kuruniyan soon supplied the ball on a difficult angle towards the right side to Petratos. Still, the forward didn't play the ball in and instead went for a shot, which was inaccurate, but his team's overall endeavours were enough to expedite their charge for the title.

*Key Performer of the Match

Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Maclaren completed 11 out of his 12 attempted passes tonight, making one cross and scoring twice.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play their next game against Odisha FC on February 23, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are set to feature against FC Goa on February 22.

Brief Scores

Kerala Blasters FC 0 - 3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Jamie Maclaren 28' 40', Alberto Rodriguez 66'). (ANI)

