ISL: Mumbai City FC appoint Ashvir Singh Johal as head coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Mumbai City FC announced the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as the Club’s new Head Coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026–27 season.

Born in Leicester, England, Johal began his footballing journey as both a player and coach at his local non-league club, Guru Nanak Gurdwara FC. He subsequently joined Leicester City’s academy, where he spent ten years coaching across the youth development system, working with players up to the Under-18 level, as per a press release.

In the 2022–23 season, Johal moved into senior first-team coaching as Assistant Coach to Kolo Touré at Wigan Athletic, gaining experience in the English Championship. He then joined Como in Italy, where he worked as Assistant Coach to Cesc Fabregas with the club's Primavera setup during the 2023–24 season.

Johal subsequently took charge of Notts County’s B team between 2024 and 2025, before being appointed Head Coach of Morecambe FC in 2025. At Morecambe, he became the youngest Head Coach in the top five divisions of English football. He holds the UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching qualification awarded by UEFA.

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Across his coaching career, Johal has worked in different footballing environments, with a particular emphasis on player development, coaching methodology and creating pathways for young players to progress into senior football. His experience across academy football, first-team coaching and senior management has shaped his approach to the game and his emphasis on modern coaching principles, tactical organisation and player development.

Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, Mumbai City FC, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ashvir to Mumbai City FC. This is an important appointment for the Club, and one that follows a considered process in which we evaluated a number of candidates against the footballing direction and requirements of Mumbai City. Over the years, Mumbai City has established a distinct identity, built around an attractive, progressive and competitive brand of football. We were looking for a coach who understands that identity, shares our footballing philosophy and can take the team forward while maintaining the standards and ambitions associated with this Club."

“Ashvir brings a strong coaching background, having worked across different footballing environments in England and Europe, and has gained valuable experience in player development, first-team coaching and senior management. We were particularly impressed by his understanding of the modern game, his approach to coaching and his emphasis on developing players. We recognise that Ashvir is at an early stage of his senior managerial career. However, we believe that his experience, footballing ideas, ambition and alignment with the Club’s philosophy make him the right person for this opportunity. We are confident in our decision and look forward to supporting him as he takes on this responsibility. Our immediate focus remains on getting the best out of the squad, competing at the highest level and delivering the results that our players, supporters and Club expect. We also remain committed to providing opportunities for our talented Indian players to develop and establish themselves at the highest level," he added.

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Ashvir Singh Johal, new Head Coach, Mumbai City FC, said, “I am delighted to join Mumbai City FC and take on the responsibility of leading the Club. Mumbai City has established a strong identity and a clear footballing philosophy, and the alignment between that vision and my own approach to the game was an important factor in my decision. I look forward to working closely with the players, coaching staff and everyone at the Club. We have a talented squad, and my immediate focus will be on building a strong collective, establishing the right standards and preparing the team to compete in every match."

“I understand the expectations that come with representing Mumbai City, and I am excited by the opportunity and the responsibility ahead. I look forward to getting started and connecting with our supporters," he added.

Johal will arrive in India and join the Islanders shortly. (ANI)

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